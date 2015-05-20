Preview: Athletics at Astros

Dallas Keuchel looks to remain unbeaten as the Houston Astros close a three-game series against the visiting Oakland Athletics on Wednesday. Keuchel leads the American League in ERA, has allowed just 37 hits in 57 2/3 innings and aims to pitch Houston to its seventh win in eight games.

Keuchel’s best outing of the season came against Oakland when he pitched nine innings of two-hit shutout ball but wasn’t involved in the decision on April 24. The teams have split the first two games of this series with Houston notching a 6-4 win on Tuesday as Chris Carter and Colby Rasmus each hit two-run homers. The Astros (26-14) continue to possess the best record in the American League and also have recorded the best 40-game start in franchise history. The Athletics have lost 11 of their last 13 games and have the worst record in the majors at 14-27.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, CSN California (Oakland), ROOT (Houston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics RH Jesse Hahn (1-3, 4.42 ERA) vs. Astros LH Dallas Keuchel (5-0, 1.87)

Hahn is winless in four starts since last winning April 18. He received a no-decision in his last turn when he gave up four runs (two earned) and five hits in 6 1/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox. Hahn is 1-2 with a 5.74 ERA in three road starts.

Keuchel gave up season highs of four runs and eight hits in each of his last two starts but managed to get victories both times. He allowed four total runs over his first six outings before running into some struggles in the wins over the Los Angeles Angels and Toronto Blue Jays. Keuchel is 1-2 with a 3.19 ERA in 10 career appearances (eight starts) against Oakland.

WALK-OFFS

1. Athletics 1B Max Muncy is 4-for-10 with two homers and two doubles over the past three games.

2. Houston 2B Jose Altuve had two hits Tuesday after going 0-for-10 over a three-game span.

3. Oakland 3B Brett Lawrie, who is 4-for-8 in the series, is hitless in 12 at-bats against Keuchel while RF Josh Reddick is 1-for-11.

PREDICTION: Astros 9, Athletics 3