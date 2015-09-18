Preview: Athletics at Astros

The Houston Astros watched their lead in the American League West disappear in a disastrous four-game series against Texas this week. The Astros will try to make up some of the ground it lost and hang on to the second wild-card spot when they host the Oakland Athletics in the opener of a three-game series on Friday.

Houston was outscored 22-5 in the final two games of the four-game sweep at Texas and sits 2 1/2 games back in the division heading into a nine-game homestand, which concludes with a visit from the Rangers. The Athletics, who own the worst record in the AL, seem like the perfect opponent against which to get things right, but the Astros are having trouble beating anyone of late. Houston is 4-11 so far in September, including losses in two of three at Oakland, and is 1-5 in six games against the A’s since the All-Star break. The Astros will turn to Mike Fiers in the opener while Oakland counters with Felix Doubront.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, CSN California (Oakland), ROOT (Houston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics LH Felix Doubront (3-2, 4.99 ERA) vs. Astros RH Mike Fiers (7-10, 3.67)

Doubront has not been any help to Houston at all in his last two starts, earning a win over the Astros on Sep. 7 before losing at Texas on Sunday. The Venezuelan was ripped for seven runs on seven hits – three homers – and a pair of walks in 4 1/3 innings by the Rangers. Doubront yielded four runs in six frames against Houston in the last meeting but was bailed out by his offense in a 10-9 victory.

Fiers put together a quality start at the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday, surrendering three runs and six hits while striking out eight over seven innings, but did not factor in the decision. The 30-year-old did not walk a batter in that outing after issuing at least three free passes in each of his previous three turns. Fiers started at Oakland on Sep. 7 and came away with a loss after surrendering four runs on five hits and four walks in five frames.

WALK-OFFS

1. Long-time Astros broadcaster Milo Hamilton died on Thursday at age 88.

2. Oakland CF Billy Burns (hamstring) made it through sprints on Wednesday and could return to the lineup this weekend.

3. Houston C Jason Castro (quadriceps) returned from a 17-game absence on Thursday and went 1-for-2 with a walk.

PREDICTION: Astros 6, Athletics 3