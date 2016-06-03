Preview: Athletics at Astros

Two teams that have been racking up victories lately attempt to cool off the other when the Oakland Athletics visit the Houston Astros in Friday’s opener of a three-game series. The Athletics have recorded five consecutive victories while the Astros had a five-game winning streak halted on Thursday when they lost for just the second time in 10 games.

Oakland has outscored its opponents 31-12 during its winning streak and journeyman third baseman Danny Valencia has been scorching during the stretch by going 12-for-18 with two homers, three doubles and seven runs scored. “It’s nice to have the confidence of the coaching staff, front office and these teammates in here, to want me out there every day,” Valencia told reporters. “I‘m grateful for it, and I go out there and play hard because I don’t want to let them down.” Houston’s turnaround began when right fielder George Springer was moved into the leadoff spot and he is 19-for-44 with four homers since swapping places with now-No. 2 hitter Jose Altuve in the order. Altuve is 14-for-33 during an eight-game hitting streak for the Astros, who were blanked 3-0 by the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, CSN California (Oakland), ROOT (Houston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics RH Jesse Hahn (2-2, 4.15 ERA) vs. Astros RH Doug Fister (4-3, 3.86)

Hahn defeated the Detroit Tigers in his last outing when he gave up three runs and five hits in six innings. His only other win this season came when he tossed 6 2/3 innings of three-hit shutout ball against Houston on April 30 to improve to 1-1 with a 2.13 ERA in two career starts against the Astros. Hahn has shut down Altuve (0-for-6) and the only hit he has allowed to Evan Gattis (1-for-8) was a homer.

Fister has won three consecutive decisions and Houston has won each of his past six starts. He received a no-decision against the Los Angeles Angels in his last turn when he gave up three runs (one earned) and five hits in six innings. Fister defeated the Athletics on May 1 when he allowed one run and seven hits in 6 2/3 innings and he is 6-6 with a 3.40 ERA in 14 career starts against Oakland.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Athletics held the Astros to six runs while winning two of three games in Oakland April 29-May 1.

2. Oakland 2B Jed Lowrie, who has two hits in each of the past three games, is batting .362 on the road this season.

3. Houston C Jason Castro (illness) is expected back in the lineup after being unavailable the past two games.

PREDICTION: Athletics 6, Astros 5