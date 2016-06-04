Preview: Athletics at Astros

The Houston Astros have overcome a sluggish start to become one of the hottest teams in baseball, and they look to defeat the visiting Oakland Athletics for the second straight day on Saturday. Houston rolled to an easy 12-2 victory in the opener of the three-game series on Friday and has won nine of its last 11 contests to move within four games of .500 (26-30).

The Astros began their rise by flip-flopping George Springer and Jose Altuve in the batting order, and the switch has been sensational for both players. Springer is 21-for-49 with four homers in 11 games since moving into the leadoff spot while Altuve is 15-for-35 during a nine-game hitting streak. Evan Gattis was in the lineup again on Friday due to Jason Castro's illness and tied his career high of four hits while contributing a homer and four RBIs as Houston racked up 16 hits while halting Oakland's five-game winning streak. Scheduled Athletics starter Rich Hill - the American League Pitcher of the Month for May - was scratched due to a groin injury and Kendall Graveman was moved up one day to start in his place.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, CSN California (Oakland), ROOT (Houston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics RH Kendall Graveman (2-6, 5.09 ERA) vs. Astros RH Collin McHugh (5-4, 4.82)

Graveman lost five straight decisions before beating Minnesota in his last turn. He gave up two runs and six hits in six innings against the Twins, marking the third consecutive start in which he allowed exactly two runs. Graveman is 1-1 with a 5.40 ERA in two career starts against the Astros - both coming last season - and served up a homer to Altuve (2-for-6).

McHugh has won four of his last five decisions and has pushed his ERA below 5.00 for the first time this season. He has recorded 26 strikeouts against three walks in his last three starts after fanning just 30 over his first eight outings. McHugh has fared well against Oakland, posting a 4-1 record and 2.67 ERA in five career starts, but has struggled to retire Marcus Semien (5-for-9).

WALK-OFFS

1. Semien belted his 11th homer of the season on Friday to end his 15-game drought.

2. Houston SS Carlos Correa went 2-for-5 and scored twice in the opener and is 9-for-21 during his six-game hitting streak.

3. Oakland C Stephen Vogt doubled twice on Friday and is 13-for-35 during his nine-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Astros 8, Athletics 4