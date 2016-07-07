Preview: Athletics at Astros

The Houston Astros have swept their last three series against American League West foes and look to beat up on another division rival when they open a four-game set against the visiting Oakland Athletics on Thursday. Houston is fresh off a three-game sweep of Seattle and has won 29 of its last 40 games.

Luis Valbuena hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the eighth inning on Wednesday to help the Astros to a 9-8 victory that represented its ninth straight win against AL West squads. Evan Gattis, who also homered Wednesday, belted three shots and drove in seven runs when Houston swept a three-game home series against the Athletics from June 3-5. Oakland has dropped six of its last seven contests to fall 13 games below .500 and has been outscored 45-21 during the stretch. Coco Crisp is one of the few members of the Athletics currently swinging a hot bat as he is 18-for-51 with two homers, six doubles and 14 RBIs during his 2-game hitting streak.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, CSN California (Oakland), ROOT (Houston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics LH Rich Hill (8-3, 2.31 ERA) vs. Astros RH Doug Fister (8-5, 3.66)

Hill is making his second start since missing the month of June due to a groin injury. He won five consecutive starts before the stint on the disabled list and received a no-decision against Pittsburgh on Saturday, when he allowed two runs and four hits in six innings. Hill is 2-1 with a 2.88 ERA in nine career appearances (five starts) against Houston, with the defeat occurring on May 1 even though he allowed just two runs and two hits in six frames.

Fister is looking to defeat the Athletics for the third straight time this season after giving up one run and 11 hits over 12 2/3 innings in two previous turns. He is 7-6 with a 3.17 ERA in 15 career starts versus Oakland and has shut down Danny Valencia (1-for-10). Fister has dropped his last two outings, serving up four homers while allowing nine runs and 17 hits in 11 1/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Gattis is batting .364 with four homers, nine RBIs and five walks in six games against the Athletics this season.

2. Oakland RHP Fernando Rodriguez (shoulder) was placed on the 15-day disabled list after an MRI exam revealed he has a strained rotator cuff.

3. Houston CF Carlos Gomez recorded three hits and three RBIs on Wednesday after being 1-for-13 over his previous four games.

PREDICTION: Astros 8, Athletics 5