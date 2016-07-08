Preview: Athletics at Astros

The Oakland Athletics recorded a total of just four hits in their series opener with the Houston Astros, but it was enough to produce their second win in the last eight games. The Athletics look to build on the 3-1 victory when they visit the Astros on Friday for the second contest of their four-game set.

Yonder Alonso registered two run-scoring hits on Thursday for his third two-hit performance in 25 games. The Athletics have scored just 18 runs in seven games this month and possess the fourth-worst record in the American League. Houston, which notched only three hits in the opener, had its nine-game winning streak against AL West rivals halted. Astros All-Star second baseman Jose Altuve was hitless in four at-bats on Thursday and is just 6-for-27 this month after batting .420 in June.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, CSN California (Oakland), ROOT (Houston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics RH Daniel Mengden (1-4, 3.48 ERA) vs. Astros RH Collin McHugh (5-6, 4.50)

Mengden is coming off the worst of his five major-league starts as he gave up four runs and seven hits in 5 1/3 innings of a loss to Pittsburgh. He has surrendered two or fewer earned runs in three of his first four turns, including a solid outing in which he held San Francisco to two runs and four hits in 7 2/3 frames. Mengden has recorded at least five strikeouts in each start, fanning a total of 31 in as many innings.

McHugh is 0-2 in his last six outings despite giving up a total of seven runs over his last four turns. He is 4-1 with a 3.23 ERA in six career starts against Oakland but received a no-decision on June 4, when he allowed four runs and five hits in 5 1/3 innings. McHugh has struggled with Marcus Semien (5-for-11) and Danny Valencia (5-for-14, one homer) while shutting down Billy Burns (1-for-12) and All-Star Stephen Vogt (1-for-10).

WALK-OFFS

1. Athletics RF Josh Reddick was hitless in four at-bats in the opener and is 1-for-17 over his last five games.

2. Houston RF George Springer is 10-for-30 with three homers during his eight-game hitting streak.

3. Oakland CF Coco Crisp went 0-for-3 before being ejected on Thursday, putting an end to his 12-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Astros 6, Athletics 5