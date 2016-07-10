Preview: Athletics at Astros

After a surprisingly rocky first half, the Houston Astros have moved back into playoff contention with a 30-13 record over their last 43 contests. They’ll look to take that positive momentum into the All-Star break on Sunday as they face the visiting Oakland Athletics in the rubber match of their three-game series.

The Athletics evened the series on Saturday with a 3-2 victory as All-Star catcher Stephen Vogt went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs. The 31-year-old was named an All-Star for the second straight year and has been one of the few bright spots for Oakland, which is 25-38 since the beginning of May. "To be recognized as an All-Star, it’s just crazy,” Vogt told reporters. “In my mind, I’m pretty hard on myself, so I didn’t think there was any way this year it would happen. I think it’s just something so cool.” Houston's George Springer won’t be joining Vogt after finishing second in the fan’s Final Vote, but the 26-year-old has sparked the team’s resurgence since being moved to the leadoff spot in the batting order. Springer was held out of the starting lineup for the first time this season on Saturday but appeared as a pinch-runner in the ninth inning.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, CSN California (Oakland), ROOT (Houston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics LH Sean Manaea (3-5, 5.85 ERA) vs. Astros LH Dallas Keuchel (6-9, 5.02)

Manaea is looking to bounce back from a rough outing on Tuesday, when he allowed six runs over five frames in an 11-4 loss to Minnesota. The 24-year-old is 0-3 with an 11.66 ERA in three starts on the road compared to a 3-2 record and 3.97 ERA in eight turns at home. Manaea made his major-league debut against Houston at home on April 29 and received a no-decision after yielding four runs in five innings.

Keuchel brings a three-game winning streak into Sunday’s contest after allowing two runs over six innings in Tuesday’s 5-2 victory over Seattle. The reigning AL Cy Young Award winner, who is 2-3 with a 2.92 ERA in 12 career games (10 starts) against Oakland, has regained his command in his last nine starts, recording 52 strikeouts and only 10 walks. “I don’t feel like I’m on a roll,” Keuchel told reporters. “I just feel like I’m coming out in every start and giving the team a chance to win now, and that’s a good feeling.”

WALK-OFFS

1. Houston 3B Luis Valbuena is 9-for-21 with three home runs and nine RBIs during his six-game hitting streak.

2. The Athletics have gone a franchise-record 15 consecutive games without an error.

3. Astros RHP Ken Giles has posted a 2.13 ERA in his last 27 appearances covering 25 1/3 innings.

PREDICTION: Astros 7, Athletics 4