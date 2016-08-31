Preview: Athletics at Astros

The Houston Astros look to win for the 10th time in 12 contests when they attempt to complete a three-game sweep of the visiting Oakland Athletics on Wednesday afternoon. Houston has recovered from a five-game losing streak in the middle of the month to put together a solid stretch and sits two games behind Baltimore for the American League's second wild-card spot.

Colby Rasmus was activated from the disabled list prior to Houston's 3-1 victory on Tuesday and homered in his first at-bat, proclaiming himself recovered from the cyst inside his right ear that contributed to a 3-for-66 slump before he went on the DL. "I'm just excited to be back in a game with these boys," Rasmus said prior to the game. "Watching all that's gone on, the good things that are happening, the place that we're in, the chances that we have to get back to the playoffs and pop some bottles, it's very exciting and I hope I can help out." The Athletics have recorded just one run and nine hits in the series and were blanked over the first 16 frames before scoring an eighth-inning run on an infield out by Marcus Semien. Oakland is 1-for-16 with runners in scoring position in the two games.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, ROOT (Houston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics LH Ross Detwiler (1-3, 5.74 ERA) vs. Astros RH Mike Fiers (9-6, 4.40)

Detwiler has lost three straight starts since winning his debut with Oakland. The 30-year-old has allowed 14 runs and 23 hits over 14 innings in the three defeats after working eight scoreless frames versus Baltimore in his first outing. Detwiler is 1-0 with a 2.38 ERA in five career appearances (three starts) against Houston.

Fiers did not receive a decision against Tampa Bay in his last outing as he gave up three runs and six hits in 6 1/3 innings. He is 6-3 with a 3.43 ERA and 1.14 WHIP in 13 home starts. Fiers is 0-2 with a 4.76 ERA in five career starts against Oakland but has struggled with Danny Valencia (4-for-8, two homers) and Yonder Alonso (4-for-8).

WALK-OFFS

1. The Athletics reportedly are in the process of completing a trade that will send OF Coco Crisp to Cleveland.

2. Houston DH/C Evan Gattis hit his 22nd homer on Tuesday, his fourth blast in his last nine contests.

3. Alonso is 0-for-8 with four strikeouts in the series and hitless in 11 at-bats over the last four games.

PREDICTION: Astros 4, Athletics 2