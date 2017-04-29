Preview: Athletics at Astros

The Houston Astros attempt to extend their home winning streak to four games when they host the Oakland Athletics on Saturday for the middle contest of their four-game series. Houston posted a 9-4 victory in Friday's opener to avoid a three-game slide and improve to 3-0 versus the Athletics this season.

George Springer (hamstring) and Jose Altuve (shoulder) returned to the starting lineup for the Astros, with the former going 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored. While Houston squashed its skid, Oakland's reached five games as it fell to 0-4 on its nine-game road trip. The Athletics managed only seven hits on Friday and have been outscored 32-12 during their losing streak. Khris Davis ended his six-game homer drought in a big way, belting a pair of shots that accounted for all four of Oakland's runs.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, NBC Sports California (Oakland), ROOT (Houston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics RH Andrew Triggs (3-1, 2.42 ERA) vs. Astros RH Joe Musgrove (1-1, 5.91)

Triggs hopes to bounce back from his first loss of the season, a setback against Seattle on Sunday in which he was tagged for six runs in 4 2/3 innings. The 28-year-old native of Tennessee was superb in winning his first three starts of 2017, allowing three unearned runs and 11 hits over 17 2/3 frames. Triggs did not fare well versus Houston last year as he surrendered six runs and 10 hits over six innings in two relief appearances.

Musgrove began the campaign with back-to-back starts against Seattle in which he gave up five runs over 10 1/3 innings but matched that total in his following outing versus the Los Angeles Angels. The 24-year-old Californian worked a season-high six frames at Tampa Bay on Sunday but yielded four runs and five hits in a no-decision. Musgrove will be making his third career start against Oakland after going 1-0 with a 0.84 ERA in two turns last season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Athletics 2B Jed Lowrie recorded two hits in the opener and is 12-for-32 over his last eight games.

2. Houston OF Jake Marisnick could join Double-A Corpus Christi for a rehab assignment this weekend and be activated from the 7-day concussion list on Monday.

3. Oakland RHP Sonny Gray (lat) is likely to be activated from the disabled list and start at Minnesota on Tuesday in place of LHP Sean Manaea, who is battling tightness in his throwing shoulder.

PREDICTION: Athletics 5, Astros 3