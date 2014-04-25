FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Athletics 10, Astros 1
April 25, 2014

Athletics 10, Astros 1

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: CORRECTING: Kazmir’s innings pitched in Para 2; inning of Houston’s run in Para 4. EDITING throughout.)

Athletics 10, Astros 1: Josh Donaldson homered twice in support of Scott Kazmir as visiting Oakland ended its three-game losing streak.

Donaldson finished 3-for-4 with four RBIs and three runs scored while Jed Lowrie added three hits and scored twice. Alberto Callaspo belted a two-run shot and Kazmir (3-0) allowed one run and five hits while striking out seven in six innings.

Craig Gentry added two hits and two runs scored while Derek Norris went 2-for-3 with an RBI for Oakland. Houston starter Brett Oberholtzer (0-4) was tagged for six runs and eight hits in only 3 2/3 innings.

Donaldson gave the Athletics the lead with a two-run homer in the first, but the Astros halved the deficit in the bottom of the inning on a bases-loaded walk to Chris Carter. Coco Crisp made it 3-1 in the second with a two-out single to center that plated Gentry, who had doubled with one out.

Donaldson led off the third with a double and scored on Norris’ single. Callaspo followed with his third homer for a 6-1 lead and Oakland added two runs in the fifth before Donaldson launched a two-run shot in the seventh to complete the scoring.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Oakland is off to its best start since 1991. … The Astros, who came in leading the majors in fielding percentage, committed five errors. … Gentry reached base on three of the five errors by Houston.

