Astros 6, Athletics 1

HOUSTON -- Dallas Keuchel pitched seven innings without allowing an earned run and Evan Gattis bashed a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the sixth inning as the Houston Astros won the rubber match of their series with the Oakland Athletics 6-1 on Wednesday at Minute Maid Park.

Keuchel (6-0) allowed six hits and two walks while striking out four. His ability to induce ground balls served as his greatest weapon, enabling Keuchel to pitch around traffic whenever trouble arose.

Despite retiring the Athletics (14-28) in order only three times, Keuchel kept the Astros in position to surge ahead with 14 ground-ball outs. He allowed two base runners in the first inning and loaded the bases in the fourth without permitting a run in either inning.

Oakland managed to scratch across an unearned run on a two-out fielding error by Astros first baseman Chris Carter in the sixth, but Keuchel closed the inning with a ground-ball out and got two more in succession after Athletics second baseman Eric Sogard opened the seventh with a single to center field. Keuchel struck out A’s right fielder Josh Reddick to cap the seventh and complete his outing.

The Astros (27-14) scratched out just one run and two hits against Athletics right-hander Jesse Hahn (1-4) before Gattis delivered with two outs in the sixth. Right fielder George Springer initiated the rally with an opposite-field single to right before Gattis whacked his eighth home run of the season, which traveled 443 feet to left field as Houston grabbed a 3-1 lead.

The Astros tacked on three runs and five hits in the eighth, with Carter finding some redemption via a two-run single that rewarded Springer for his hustle double on a broken-bat liner behind first base.

NOTES: Oakland placed LHP Drew Pomeranz on the 15-day disabled list with a sprained left AC joint. Pomeranz (2-3, 4.19 ERA) left his start in the fifth inning Monday night with shoulder tightness. The Athletics recalled RHP Arnold Leon from Triple-A Sacramento. ... While the team travels to Detroit, Astros LHP Brett Oberholtzer will remain in Houston and throw a bullpen session on Thursday. Oberholtzer was placed on the 15-day disabled list on May 13 with a left index finger blister. The club will make a decision on a potential rehab assignment based on the results of his bullpen. ... Athletics LF Coco Crisp is day to day with neck tightness. He departed in the fourth inning Tuesday night after feeling discomfort and will remain under evaluation.