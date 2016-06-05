Astros 5, Athletics 2

HOUSTON -- Lance McCullers rebounded from a rocky first inning and worked a season-best seven innings as the Houston Astros completed a three-game series sweep of the Oakland Athletics with a 5-2 win Sunday at Minute Maid Park.

McCullers (3-1) faced seven batters and surrendered two runs in the first inning. He returned in the second and struck out Chris Coghlan and Billy Burns to signify his recovery, one that included McCullers fanning five consecutive batters spanning the fourth and sixth innings.

He had yet to pitch into the seventh inning in his four previous starts yet he worked around two two-out baserunners to complete that frame, inducing a fielder's choice grounder from pinch-hitter Billy Butler. McCullers allowed eight hits and three walks while striking out seven.

Oakland right-hander Sonny Gray was as effective as McCullers in making his return off the 15-day disabled list. The Astros (28-30) scratched across just one run off Gray, a solo homer by Carlos Gomez leading off the fifth inning, and were roundly subdued otherwise.

After Gray departed having allowed five hits and one walk with five strikeouts over five innings, Houston manufactured three runs off the Oakland bullpen after catcher Evan Gattis bashed his ninth homer with one out in the sixth inning off Athletics left-hander Daniel Coulombe.

Shortstop Carlos Correa tallied his 100th career RBI with a double in the seventh inning that scored George Springer, who worked a leadoff walk and advanced to third via an error and a deep fly ball to center.

Gomez added a double in the eighth inning, advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on a Springer groundout. Houston stretched its lead to three when Athletics left-hander Marc Rzepczynski committed a fielding error on Colby Rasmus' two-out grounder back to the mound.

Ryan Dull (1-1) suffered the loss for Oakland (25-32), which entered the series riding a five-game winning streak. Right-hander Will Harris notched his first save on the season as Houston won for the 11th time in 13 games.

NOTES: Athletics LF Coco Crisp was back in the starting lineup after right heel soreness limited him to a pinch-hitting role on Saturday. Crisp struck out in the ninth inning against Astros RHP Luke Gregerson in the Athletics' 6-5 loss. ... Athletics RHP Sonny Gray was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list. Gray was sidelined by a strained right trapezius and placed on the DL on May 22. He threw three bullpens and one simulated game, skipping his scheduled rehab start for High Class A Stockton to start the series finale on Sunday. Oakland RHP J.B. Wendelken was optioned to Triple-A Nashville to make room for Gray. ... With George Springer getting the day off defensively and serving as the designated hitter for a third time, Colby Rasmus made just his second start of the season in right field for Houston.