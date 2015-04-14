Kazmir, A’s overpower Astros

HOUSTON -- Oakland Athletics left-hander Scott Kazmir appeared impervious to the casual observer, pitching so masterfully during his six-inning stint that news of his first-inning fatigue qualified as somewhat startling.

Backed by a power-laden offensive attack, Kazmir paced the A’s to an 8-1 victory over the Houston Astros on Monday night at Minute Maid Park in the opener of a three-game series.

Kazmir (2-0) allowed just one run on three hits and three walks with eight strikeouts. Astros second baseman Jose Altuve smacked a leadoff home run in the fourth inning to initiate a rally with Houston trailing 4-0, but Kazmir responded by inducing timely ground-ball outs off the bat of Astros first baseman Chris Carter and designated hitter Evan Gattis to counter a pair of walks following the Altuve homer.

Oddly, Kazmir acknowledged feeling more vulnerable in the first inning, a frame in which he retired Houston in order with relative ease.

”I felt fine warming up in the outfield,“ Kazmir said. ”As soon as I got to that (visiting) bullpen to warm up, it felt like a sauna in there and it felt like it just drained me. Later in the game, I started getting a little bit more energy, but that first inning was a struggle just to get things moving, get things going and really get a rhythm.

“But I was able to do that, and after the second inning, I felt like I was able to get a little bit back and was able to let the fastball go a little bit more and work all my pitches around that, and it worked out.”

Kazmir logged seven scoreless innings in his first start of the season, a 10-0 win over the Texas Rangers on Wednesday. He wasn’t as sharp against Houston (3-4), yet he improved to 3-1 lifetime against his hometown team.

Kazmir is 6-0 with a 1.75 ERA over eight April starts with Oakland. He recorded four called third strikes, notching each with his fastball.

“He was able to hydrate, took his sleeves off in the second and kind of recovered from that,” Athletics manager Bob Melvin said of Kazmir and his heat-related fatigue. “I don’t know if it was his best velocity today, but he definitely has weapons to combat that if it isn’t his best velocity.”

Left fielder Mark Canha (2-for-5), second baseman Ben Zobrist (3-for-5, two runs) and shortstop Marcus Semien (2-for-4) recorded multi-hit games for the Athletics (4-4), who posted five extra-base hits, including three home runs off Astros right-hander Scott Feldman (0-2).

Feldman didn’t get much time to settle in, let alone continue the momentum he established with his strong start last week against the Cleveland Indians. The first three Athletics reached against Feldman in the top of the first, with Astros shortstop Jonathan Villar contributing to the early carnage with two errors as Oakland jumped to a 3-0 lead.

“One of those days that you hope maybe only comes along once a year or something like that,” Feldman said. “Hopefully, just put it behind and just come back next time ready to go.”

Canha, Zobrist and first baseman Ike Davis delivered run-scoring hits, with Canha and Zobrist doing so in succession via RBI doubles. Feldman needed a double-play grounder to escape the first, but by the time Oakland catcher Stephen Vogt hit into his second inning-ending double play in the fifth, the Athletics had added three homers to their ledger.

Third baseman Brett Lawrie and Semien stroked leadoff home runs in the second and fifth innings, but Athletics designated hitter Billy Butler landed the biggest blow off Feldman: a three-run bomb with one out in the fifth that delivered to the Athletics their seven-run cushion.

“They just did some damage,” Astros manager A.J. Hinch said of the Athletics. “Scott throws strikes, and they were going to come out swinging. And they got pitches to hit and they didn’t miss them.”

NOTES: Astros manager A.J. Hinch shared a lunch with slumping slugger Evan Gattis, who closed the opening week of the season 0-for-20 with 12 strikeouts. Gattis, acquired from the Atlanta Braves during the offseason, batted fifth and was assured by Hinch that he hasn’t fallen out of favor due to his early struggles. Gattis went 1-for-4 Monday night. ... Astros RHP Josh Fields pitched Monday for Triple-A Fresno, and he is scheduled to pitch for the same team Tuesday as he rehabs a right groin strain. ... Athletics RHP Jarrod Parker worked three 15-pitch innings in a simulated game Monday in Arizona, allowing one run on three hits and one walk with a strikeout. His fastball averaged 92 mph and ranged from 89-94 mph. Parker is rehabbing following a second Tommy John surgery last spring. He is targeting a June return.