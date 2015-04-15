Athletics pitch well enough to blank Astros

HOUSTON -- What became clear almost from the very start for Athletics right-hander Kendall Graveman was that if he planned to move beyond his nightmarish first outing with his new team last week, the process wasn’t going to be easy on Tuesday night at Minute Maid Park.

Graveman pitched in and out of trouble, and four relievers helped preserve the Oakland Athletics’ 4-0 victory over the Houston Astros.

Graveman (1-1), shelled in his Oakland debut April 9 against the Texas Rangers, worked into the sixth inning and allowed four hits and four walks while striking out three en route to his first major league win.

The Astros threatened throughout, but Graveman induced an inning-ending double play in the first inning before left-hander Eric O‘Flaherty did the same to bail out Graveman in the sixth. The Astros (3-5) stranded 11 runners and went 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position.

”My goal is to go out there and put up zeroes, no matter how pretty or how ugly it looks, that’s my goal,“ Graveman said. ”So I think I had one clean inning, but other than that I was pitching in some situations where I needed to get a ground ball and I did that once. Then had a man on first and third and get a pop-up and another out.

“So those are situations where I think it helps the team like, ‘Hey we put up a run here and we need to get a zero.’ So that’s really huge just to continue to make pitches in big situations.”

O‘Flaherty, right-hander Dan Otero, southpaw Fernando Abad and closer Tyler Clippard recorded the final 11 outs. Clippard worked around a one-out single in the ninth as Oakland (5-4) claimed the series.

It was hardly a surprise that Astros right-hander Peacock (0-1) appeared susceptible early on, not just because Tuesday marked his first start of the season, but also that Peacock had only one injury rehab start prior to his unexpected activation from the 15-day disabled list.

Athletics center fielder Sam Fuld greeted Peacock with a leadoff double in the top of the first inning, and Oakland added a pair of fundamentally sound at-bats -- a groundout to the right side by left fielder Mark Canha and a sacrifice fly by second baseman Ben Zobrist -- to grab a 1-0 lead. Peacock surrendered a pair of singles in the second but largely settled down and maintained control through five innings.

“He threw the ball pretty well given all the circumstances,” Astros manager A.J. Hinch said of Peacock. “He responded and continued to put up zeroes and pitched throughout the game. He tired a little bit at the end, but I was happy with his performance, especially given the late notice yesterday, the travel today, and facing a pretty good team.”

Said Astros catcher Jason Castro of Peacock: “He came out and threw pretty well. Battled all night and got out of some tough spots there, and I thought he pitched pretty well.”

By the time Peacock departed trailing 3-0 in the sixth, Graveman had proven elusive. He coaxed Astros designated hitter Evan Gattis to roll into a double play to close the first, stranded two baserunners in the second, and worked around singles from Astros third baseman Luis Valbuena and Castro in the fourth.

Graveman set the Astros down in order only once, in the fifth inning.

“That’s what probably Kendall did the best was with guys on base, he ended up getting the big out making the big pitch when he had to,” Athletics manager Bob Melvin said.

NOTES: With the Athletics facing a right-hander for the third consecutive game, Oakland manager Bob Melvin utilized the same lineup for a third successive game. The Athletics scored 15 runs in the previous two games with left-handers batting leadoff (CF Sam Fuld), fifth (1B Ike Davis), sixth (C Stephen Vogt) and eighth (RF Josh Reddick), and a switch-hitter (2B Ben Zobrist) in the three-hole. ... Astros RHP Josh Fields made his second injury-rehab appearance on Monday night, tossing one scoreless inning for Triple-A Fresno. Fields was placed on the 15-day disabled list March 27 with a right groin strain. ... Seven-time NBA All-Star Tracy McGrady threw out the ceremonial first pitch on Tuesday night. McGrady spent parts of six seasons with the Houston Rockets and also enjoyed a brief stint pitching for the independent Sugar Land Skeeters.