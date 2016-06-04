Astros crush Athletics 12-2 with seven-run first

HOUSTON -- On the heels of being dominated by Diamondbacks ace Zack Greinke, the Astros' offense reclaimed its most intimidating form.

Backed by a seven-run first inning, right-hander Doug Fister worked six shutout innings and the Houston Astros cruised to a 12-2 victory over the Oakland Athletics on Friday night at Minute Maid Park.

The Astros (26-30) pounced on Athletics right-hander Jesse Hahn (2-3) to provide Fister (5-3) the cushion he needed to notch his fourth consecutive victory. Houston has won seven consecutive starts by Fister, who allowed four hits and two walks and posted three strikeouts.

Houston won for the ninth time in 11 games by showcasing a balanced offensive attack. Left fielder Colby Rasmus (2-for-5 with two RBIs) and catcher Evan Gattis (4-for-5 with four RBIs) recorded multi-hit and multi-RBI games while shortstop Carlos Correa tripled and scored twice.

When right fielder George Springer crossed home plate in the first, he ignited an offensive surge that resulted in every Astros starter scoring at least once. Third baseman Luis Valbuena was the lone starter who failed to record a hit, but walked twice and tallied the fourth Houston run. The Astros had a season-high 16 hits after being shut out Thursday.

"We have these quality at-bats in us, the potent power throughout the order," Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. "We've done this a number of times. Sometimes it feels like we're not doing it consistently enough. We've got it in us."

The Athletics (25-30) had their five-game winning streak snapped.

The Astros jumped on Hahn hastily.

Hahn had already surrendered RBI singles to Rasmus and first baseman Tyler White plus and an RBI groundout to Gattis before rookie Tony Kemp slapped a two-run triple that Oakland right fielder Chris Coghlan failed to corral following a long run to the gap. Jake Marisnick added an RBI single that plated Kemp.

"I thought he was going to catch it honestly," Kemp said. "Then he made a good play on it. Luckily it bounced out of his glove and we were able to get a couple of more runs. Then Jake was able to get the single and we were able to score a couple more and get some insurance runs."

When Springer singled for the second time in as many plate appearances in the first, the Astros led 7-0 and Hahn was finished, having allowed six hits and two walks while getting only two outs.

"At some point in time, you have to show your team that you're trying, and you can't just let a guy give up 10 runs in the first inning," Athletics manager Bob Melvin said of pulling Hahn. "So there's a serious balance for that."

In his previous appearance against the Astros, Hahn worked 6 2/3 scoreless innings while allowing three hits and two walks with four strikeouts. Seven batters into his sixth start, he already had allowed as many baserunners, with White knocking in Rasmus with a hit to center that gave the Astros a 3-0 lead.

"I thought it was going to be a really good night, but once I got started, everything felt out of whack," Hahn said. "Toward the end of it, I was definitely a little frustrated, and I think I got a little overaggressive and made some stupid pitches. I just didn't feel right."

Correa opened the fourth inning with a triple some 430-plus feet to straightaway center field off Andrew Triggs. Two batters later, Gattis followed with his seventh home run to extend the Houston lead to 9-0.

Triggs succumbed to the onslaught an inning later, allowing three hits, including an RBI single to Correa before giving way to Marc Rzepczynski, who promptly allowed run-scoring singles to Rasmus and Gattis that pushed the Astros to a 12-0 lead with one out in the fifth.

NOTES: Astros manager A.J. Hinch expressed concern over C Jason Castro and his lingering illness. Evan Gattis is the lone catcher on the roster with rookie Tyler White, who started at first base Friday, serving as the "double emergency" catcher behind Gattis and Castro. ... Athletics LHP Rich Hill was scratched from his start Saturday because of a mild groin strain. Hill, named American League Pitcher of the Month on Thursday, went 5-1 with a 2.13 ERA in May. Athletics RHP Kendall Graveman will move up one day, leaving Sunday's starter to be determined. ... Astros CF Carlos Gomez was not in the starting lineup after striking out seven times in 12 plate appearances since his recall from the 15-day disabled list. Astros CF Jake Marisnick started in place of Gomez.