Hill helps A's outlast Astros

HOUSTON -- What Oakland Athletics left-hander Rich Hill proved unequivocally on Thursday night was that the effects of a long, injury-induced layoff could be mitigated by intensive labor and unwavering self-confidence.

Hill worked six exceptional innings and helped carry the A's to a 3-1 victory over the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park.

Hill (9-3) closed his ledger allowing three hits, two walks and one run while matching his season high of 10 strikeouts achieved twice in April. After missing all of June with a left groin injury, Hill has picked up where he left off in pacing the Athletics staff.

"We've seen quite a few of these games from him this year, and to come back so effective after a long layoff and an injury is really impressive," Athletics manager Bob Melvin said. "We've gotten him back to a hundred pitches or so and he's pitching in the same fashion he did before he left."

While Hill (9-3) turned in a special effort in just his second start since coming off the disabled list, the Athletics (37-49) made the most of their second-inning rally against Astros right-hander Doug Fister (8-6).

Oakland first baseman Yonder Alonso recorded the lone RBI in the inning with a double to left field that scored Khris Davis. Danny Valencia and Davis singled in succession to open the frame, and Fister followed by loading the bases with his walk of catcher Stephen Vogt. Marcus Semien hit into a double play to score Valencia before Alonso doubled.

Alonso added an insurance run in the ninth inning with a broken-bat infield single that scored right fielder Josh Reddick, who reached on a throwing error by Astros shortstop Carlos Correa leading off the inning.

Fister pitched exceptionally after that second inning, allowing just two baserunners (both walks) over his following six frames. He closed the night surrendering two runs, three hits and three walks in eight innings.

"I felt like I made some good pitches," Fister said. "They kind of got through the holes and a couple guys drove the ball a few times, but it's one of those things you've got to build upon."

The Astros (46-40) went quietly in the ninth inning against Athletics closer Ryan Madson, who recorded his 17th save with a six-pitch frame.

What was a promising start for the Astros against Hill proved to be an illusion, with right fielder George Springer blasting a leadoff triple to straightaway center field before scoring one batter later when first baseman Marwin Gonzalez hit a grounder to the right side of the infield.

Hill followed by retiring 13 of the next 14 batters, baffling the Astros with his ability to both spot his curveball for strikes and induce swings and misses on elevated fastballs. Left fielder Jake Marisnick snapped that string with a two-out single to center field in the fifth inning, but Hill recovered to strike out Jason Castro and preserve his one-run lead.

"They threw the ball well," Springer said. "Sometimes you just tip your cap and move onto the next one."

When the Astros sandwiched a pair of walks around two strikeouts in the sixth, Hill passes his final test by striking out Carlos Gomez on an elevated fastball to end his 101-pitch night. Righties John Axford and Ryan Dull bridged the gap to Madson with two perfect relief innings.

"I think last outing went really well and I think this outing when well and every single time you get to put the uniform on at this level and go out there you have to take advantage of it," Hill said. "Take advantage of the opportunity that's presented and continue to go out there and give that effort for yourself, for your team and for the people that come and pay to watch a show at the ballpark."

NOTES: Astros RF George Springer remains in second place behind Blue Jays OF Michael Saunders after nearly two full days of fan balloting in the 2016 MLB All-Star Game Final Vote. While Saunders has passed 11 million votes in the race for the final AL roster spot, Springer has received the most mobile text ballot votes of any of the 10 players. ... Athletics LF Jake Smolinski was in the lineup despite the Astros starting RHP Doug Fister. Smolinski is batting just .250 (10-for-40) against right-handers this season compared to .389 (14-for-36) against southpaws. However, Smolinski hit .400 with four home runs and 11 RBIs in 19 games last month. ... OF Daz Cameron, selected by the Astros in the first round of the 2015 draft, was diagnosed with a broken left index finger after being hit by a pitch in the first inning on Wednesday night with Class A short-season Tri-City. Cameron is expected to miss the remainder of the season.