EditorsNote: fixes to "fifth consecutive" in third graf above notes

Astros tie game in ninth, win in 10th

HOUSTON -- When asked on Saturday morning to discuss the Athletics' improved defense and the corresponding 14-game errorless streak that his club stretched to 15 games a few hours later, Oakland manager Bob Melvin tapped on his bat in hopes of warding off any pending jinxes.

His wish went unheeded by the baseball gods.

Astros left fielder Jake Marisnick scored in the 10th inning on a two-out throwing error that allowed Carlos Correa to reach base safely and enabled the Houston Astros to salvage a four-game series split with a 2-1 victory over the Oakland Athletics on Sunday at Minute Maid Park.

With Marisnick at third, Correa hit a sharp grounder to Athletics third baseman Danny Valencia, whose throw across the diamond pulled first baseman Yonder Alonso off the bag. Marisnick, who singled off Oakland right-hander Liam Hendriks (0-2) leading off the inning, scored the game-winner on the Athletics' fourth error of the game after having stolen second base and advanced to third on a ground ball to first.

"He'll tell you that it's a play he expects to make," Melvin said of Valencia, who committed a fielding error in the first inning. "You don't win many games with four errors, yet we got one pitch away from winning the game. The first ones didn't cost us, but the last one did."

Shut down by Athletics rookie left-hander Sean Manaea, the Astros (48-41) rallied in the ninth inning for a third consecutive game and for a second time against Athletics closer Ryan Madson. Center fielder Carlos Gomez reached on an infield single, swiped second base, and advanced to third on a fly out to right. Astros catcher Evan Gattis followed with a sharp two-out single to left, scoring Gomez and tying the game at 1-1.

Madson blew a two-run lead in the ninth on Friday night, surrendering a walk-off, three-run home run to Luis Valbuena in a 10-9 Astros win.

"It looked like again our bats woke up late in the game and that's not a habit that I'd like to get into for the sake of the early part of the game," Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. "Getting a big hit early in the game would make my job a little easier. But I like the fact that we stay resilient and we compete the whole game."

Manaea produced the best start of his young career, working seven shutout innings and allowing five hits -- all singles -- while tallying six strikeouts. He matched his season high for innings pitched and produced the second scoreless outing of his rookie season.

The Athletics (38-51) committed three errors behind Manaea yet he was undaunted, breezing through the few times he was threatened.

"It's definitely the best start I've had up here," Manaea said of his 12th career appearance. "Just really happy with how things turned out. Just felt really good the whole game. Changeup was working really well, was able to throw my slider for strikes at times, and being able to locate my fastball was huge for me."

Astros left-hander Dallas Keuchel produced his fifth consecutive quality start, allowing just one run on four hits and two walks with five strikeouts over seven innings. The Athletics manufactured their run in the sixth, parlaying a Matt McBride leadoff single and a sacrifice bunt from Coco Crisp into a scoring opportunity that shortstop Marcus Semien cashed in with a broken bat, RBI single to left field.

That bit of good fortune appeared to be all the Athletics would need until Gattis and Correa delivered late to complement an Astros bullpen that logged three perfect innings. The baseball gods again proved fickle.

"We seem to be full of those lately," Marisnick said of the late-inning comeback. "It's a nod to this team and how we don't give up."

NOTES: Astros RHP Scott Feldman will be evaluated over the All-Star break and his status for the upcoming series in Seattle should be determined before the club opens the second half. Feldman departed in the ninth inning on Saturday with general stiffness but is not scheduled for testing. Feldman is 4-1 with a 1.61 ERA since moving to the bullpen. ... Athletics INF Eric Sogard will begin baseball activities in Oakland when the club opens the second half. Sogard has yet to play this season after being placed on the disabled list on March 28 with a cervical strain. ... Oakland closed an injury-marred first half with 11 players on the disabled list, six who have been on the disabled list all season. The Athletics have used the disabled list 20 times, marking the sixth time in 10 years they've used it 20 or more times in a season. The 20 players have combined to miss 826 games.