Rasmus returns to lead Astos over Athletics

HOUSTON -- Astros left fielder Colby Rasmus waited a long time to feel good again, to make the contributions with his bat and with his glove that made him an asset to the club before his health mysteriously began to fade in the middle of the summer.

Rasmus enjoyed a triumphant return from the disabled list and Evan Gattis homered to support Collin McHugh, whose scoreless start anchored the Houston Astros' 3-1 victory over the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday night at Minute Maid Park.

Sidelined since Aug. 5 following surgery to remove a cyst in his right ear, Rasmus smacked his 13th home run and added his 13th outfield assist while Gattis blasted his 22nd homer to carry the Astros (70-62) to a series victory over Oakland (57-75).

Rasmus snapped an 0-for-23 skid and homered for the first time since July 27. He hit just .057 over his prior 20 games, battling ear infections and dizziness before his medical issues were diagnosed and corrected and the road to recovery presented.

"It's about as good a feeling as you can have being a baseball player," Rasmus said. "I was just glad to be able to get out there and contribute and do some good for the team in a time where we needed a little spark."

McHugh (9-10) outdueled Athletics right-hander Kendall Graveman (10-9), who lost for only the third time in his last 17 starts. McHugh allowed five baserunners over six innings while recording five strikeouts for his second consecutive victory.

Graveman matched McHugh by surrendering four hits and one walk, but the homers from Rasmus and Gattis combined with a lack of run support undermined what was another strong performance in a long string of them from Graveman.

"He was great," Athletics manager Bob Melvin said. "Up until the second home run, they hit three balls hard the whole game off of him. We just didn't do enough offensively to give him support. We'll take that stuff every night."

Oakland parlayed a fielding error on shortstop Carlos Correa into an unearned run off right-hander Luke Gregerson in the eighth inning. But right-handers Will Harris and Ken Giles sandwiched perfect frames around Gregerson, recording two strikeouts apiece with Giles notching his sixth save on the season.

Rasmus made his presence felt immediately as the left-handed bat Astros manager A.J. Hinch needed to balance his right-handed-dominant lineup.

Rasmus homered in his first plate appearance against Graveman, launching a sinker out to right field with two outs in the second inning. Rasmus had managed just two home runs over the 20 games prior to his stint on the disabled list, his glaring lack a power a sign of failing health that undercut his offensive production.

"We all said welcome back to him," Hinch said. "That was a nice way to get back on the active club. That's exactly why you want him in the lineup."

A half-inning earlier, Rasmus showcased his defensive might with a strong throw home to erase Ryon Healy for an inning-ending double play. After snagging a fly ball off the bat of Max Muncy, Rasmus delivered a toss accurate enough for catcher Jason Castro to corral before applying the tag on Healy, who tagged up from third.

Houston mustered a two-out rally in the third with George Springer turning a walk and a stolen base (plus a subsequent throwing error from catcher Stephen Vogt) into an RBI opportunity for Alex Bregman. With Springer on third base, Bregman flipped a single to center field for a 2-0 lead against Graveman, who retired 11 consecutive batters before Gattis struck.

"I thought I could've been a little bit better," Graveman said. "I could've saved a run or two. Those are the games where you save two runs and make two better pitches and you're 1-1."

NOTES: According to published reports, the Athletics traded CF Coco Crisp to the Cleveland Indians. The transaction will be announced Wednesday. Crisp was not in the starting lineup Tuesday night and had vacated the clubhouse prior to the game. Crisp played 734 games with the Athletics, batting .253 with 69 home runs, 304 RBIs and 169 stolen bases. ... Astros LF Colby Rasmus was reinstated from the disabled list and made his first start since Aug. 4. Rasmus landed on the 15-day DL the following day and subsequently had surgery to remove a cyst in his right ear. He failed to record a multi-hit game over the last 20 games (18 starts) prior to his DL stint and hit .057 with two home runs and nine RBIs during that span. The Astros optioned RHP Brad Peacock to Triple-A Fresno. ... Athletics LHP Sean Manaea will miss his next scheduled start with a left rhomboid strain (back) suffered on Monday night. Manaea departed with one out in the fourth inning.