Preview: Athletics at Blue Jays

The two-time defending American League West champion Oakland Athletics are used to being in the driver’s seat in their division, but the ascension of the Toronto Blue Jays atop the AL East is a bit of a surprise. Two of the hottest teams in the majors square off for the first of three games on Friday when the Blue Jays host the Athletics. Since dropping a season-low four games under .500 on May 3 to fall into last place in the East, Toronto has rebounded by winning 13 of its next 18.

The Blue Jays secured their eighth victory over the last 10 contests and belted eight homers to boost their major league-leading total to 67 during a three-game road sweep of the Boston Red Sox. Not to be outdone, the Athletics have rolled off wins in 11 of their last 13 – a stretch during which their pitching staff has posted a 1.58 ERA and held opponents to a .185 batting average. Oakland, which has outscored its opponents 79-25 over that same stretch, is a major league-best 18-7 on the road.

TV: 7:07 p.m. ET, CSN California (Oakland), SNET-1 (Toronto)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics LH Scott Kazmir (5-1, 2.39 ERA) vs. Blue Jays RH Liam Hendriks (2013: 1-3, 6.85)

Kazmir’s return to Cleveland – where he spent the 2013 season – was a short one as he was ejected in the bottom of the second inning for arguing balls and strikes during Saturday’s 6-2 victory over the Indians. The two-time All Star wasn’t faring all that well prior to his second career ejection, giving up a run on three walks and a hit over 1 1/3 innings. Kazmir hasn’t faced the Blue Jays since 2010 and is 4-5 with a 3.80 ERA in 15 career starts against them.

The Blue Jays are expected to recall Hendriks from the minors in time for the opener to replace Dustin McGowan, who was sent to the bullpen last week. The 25-year-old Australian has been dominant in the minors, going 5-0 with a 1.48 ERA with a 36:3 strikeout-to-walk ratio over 48 2/3 innings for Triple-A Buffalo. Hendriks did not factor into the decision in his only career start against the Athletics on Sept. 10, allowing three runs over 5 1/3 innings as a member of the Minnesota Twins.

WALK-OFFS

1. Oakland 3B Josh Donaldson has reached base in 27 consecutive road games, the longest such streak for the team since Eric Chavez had a 27-game run in 2005..

2. The Blue Jays have homered in 25 of their last 30 games and also lead the AL with 168 extra-base hits.

3. The Athletics have won eight of the last 11 meetings in Toronto.

PREDICTION: Athletics 6, Blue Jays 4