Preview: Athletics at Blue Jays

The Oakland Athletics have posted six shutouts, half of which have come when Drew Pomeranz has made a start. The Athletics hope to extend that streak and avoid getting swept on the road for the first time Sunday when they conclude a three-game set versus the Toronto Blue Jays. Since making his debut in the rotation in place of an ineffective Dan Straily, Pomeranz has worked five scoreless frames in each of his three turns – the first Athletic to achieve that feat since Ted Lilly in 2003.

With its American League-leading offense mired in a five-game slump in which it has failed to score more than three runs in every contest, Oakland likely need another strong outing from the southpaw if it wants to avoid losing a fourth straight game for the first time this season. Pomeranz will have his hands full against the AL’s second-highest scoring offense in Toronto, which also leads the majors with 69 homers. The Blue Jays, who have won five in a row and eight of nine, have also benefited from strong pitching during their recent run, holding the opposition to two or fewer runs six times.

TV: 1:07 p.m. ET, MLB Network, CSN California (Oakland), SNET-1 (Toronto)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics LH Drew Pomeranz (4-1, 0.94 ERA) vs. Blue Jays LH J.A. Happ (3-1, 4.37)

Pomeranz has carried the success he enjoyed in nine relief appearances (1.98) over to the rotation, where he has allowed a total of 12 baserunners over his 15-inning scoreless streak. The former No. 5 overall pick of the 2010 draft yielded three hits and two walks in Tuesday’s 3-0 triumph over the Tampa Bay Rays for his third victory in as many starts following a stretch in which he notched only one win in his previous 19 turns. Pomeranz, who will make his first career start against Toronto, is holding opponents to a .188 average.

Despite his second lackluster effort over his last three starts, Happ collected a victory for the third time in his last four turns since joining the rotation on May 5 following Tuesday’s 7-4 win over the Boston Red Sox. The 31-year-old struck out six over five-plus frames, but matched season highs when he gave up four runs and seven hits. Happ has a 3.97 ERA in three all-time appearances (one start) versus the Athletics, but has yet to record a decision.

WALK-OFFS

1. Pomeranz is only the second Athletics hurler since 1914 to post three consecutive scoreless outings of five innings or more and three hits or fewer (Steve Ontiveros – June 14-24, 1994).

2. Toronto has recorded at least one extra-base hit in 35 straight games.

3. The Blue Jays have guaranteed themselves a fourth consecutive series win for the first time since winning five straight from Sept. 17-Oct. 3, 2010.

PREDICTION: Athletics 4, Blue Jays 2