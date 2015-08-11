Preview: Athletics at Blue Jays

Fresh off their first three-game sweep of the American East-leading New York Yankees in 12 years, the surging Toronto Blue Jays go for their ninth consecutive victory when they host the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday in the opener of a three-game series. Toronto’s offense usually receives the headlines, but its pitching staff allowed one run versus New York and capped the series with back-to-back shutouts.

The Blue Jays were eight games out of first place on July 29 but have ripped off 11 victories in 12 games to pull within 1 1/2 games of the Yankees. Toronto’s high-octane attack has been particularly lethal with Tuesday’s starter Drew Hutchison on the mound, scoring at least six runs in 10 of his last 11 outings. The Athletics carry some momentum into their seven-game road trip after taking the final three of a four-game series against AL West front-runner Houston. The Blue Jays won two of three at Oakland last month and traded sweeps with the Athletics last season, with each team dominating on its home field.

TV: 7:07 p.m. ET, CSN California (Oakland), SNET (Toronto)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics RH Kendall Graveman (6-7, 3.90 ERA) vs. Blue Jays RH Drew Hutchison (10-2, 5.42)

Graveman is seeking his first victory in more than five weeks, a stretch that included a 7-1 loss to Toronto on July 21. He settled for his second straight no-decision last time out against Baltimore after giving up three runs and six hits over 5 2/3 innings. He is 0-3 during the five-start drought, including the clunker in which the Blue Jays took him deep three times and scored six runs over his 5 1/3 innings of work.

Hutchison again was bailed out my his teammates in his last outing, picking up the win against Minnesota despite giving up seven runs (three earned) over five innings. It has been a common theme for Hutchison, who has managed to avoid a loss despite getting singed for 17 runs and 21 hits in 14 innings over his last three turns. He has pitched markedly better at home, posting an 8-1 mark and 2.69 ERA in 11 starts at Rogers Centre.

WALK-OFFS

1. Toronto’s starters have allowed three earned runs or fewer in 14 straight games, the longest span since a 15-game run in September 2006.

2. Athletics 3B Danny Valencia had a walk-off single Sunday and is 7-for-16 with two homers and five RBIs since he was acquired on waivers.

3. Blue Jays 3B Josh Donaldson, riding a seven-game hitting streak, has seven homers and 15 RBIs in his last 11 games.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 5, Athletics 4