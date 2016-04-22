Preview: Athletics at Blue Jays

The Oakland Athletics have more than just made themselves at home - they’ve put their feet up and are looking for leftovers in the refrigerator. The majors’ lone undefeated team on the road (6-0), the Athletics aim to extend their overall winning streak to six contests on Friday when they open a three-game series versus the Toronto Blue Jays.

Oakland opened its 10-game road trip with a three-game sweep of the New York Yankees, with Jed Lowrie collecting six hits in the set - including an RBI single in Thursday’s 7-3 triumph. The Athletics will send ace Sonny Gray to the mound on Friday against Toronto, which dropped the final two contests of its three-game series to Baltimore while registering one-run decisions in each of its last four outings (2-2). Former Athletics standout Josh Donaldson had an RBI and run scored for the second straight game and is 2-for-3 with an RBI in his career versus Gray. Toronto will send right-hander Aaron Sanchez to the mound to open its six-game homestand.

TV: 7:07 p.m. ET, CSN California (Oakland), Sportsnet One (Toronto)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics RH Sonny Gray (2-1, 2.33 ERA) vs. Blue Jays RH Aaron Sanchez (1-0, 1.35)

Gray allowed one earned run for the second time in three quality starts in Saturday’s 5-3 win over Kansas City. The 26-year-old did a better job with his control, however, as he walked just one batter after issuing seven free passes in his first two outings. Gray owns a 1-1 career mark in three starts versus Toronto, with his last encounter resulting in a no-decision despite permitting just two runs in seven strong innings.

Sanchez put forth his third strong outing of the season on Sunday and finally saw something to show for it as he allowed one run on two hits in seven innings in a 5-3 win over Boston. The 23-year-old has yielded just four runs and 10 hits in 20 innings in 2016, but his seven walks in the last two outings leave a bit to be desired. Sanchez will make his first career start versus Oakland after tossing two scoreless innings of relief against the Athletics.

WALK-OFFS

1. Toronto 1B Justin Smoak has three hits in as many contests after going 1-for-12 to start the season.

2. Oakland CF Billy Burns has four extra-base hits and three runs scored during his five-game hitting streak.

3. Blue Jays RHP Jesse Chavez has been sidelined with a balky back for three games, although manager John Gibbons told reporters that the reliever is expected to return soon.

PREDICTION: Athletics 5, Blue Jays 2