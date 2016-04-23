Preview: Athletics at Blue Jays

Chris Coghlan has provided an unexpected power surge to keep the Oakland Athletics undefeated on the road. After belting a homer in each of his last two contests, Coghlan looks to extend the Athletics’ season-high winning streak to seven games on Saturday afternoon when they play the second of three contests versus the host Toronto Blue Jays.

Coghlan has made the most of his additional playing time in the wake of Danny Valencia’s hamstring injury, extending his hitting streak to five games with a three-run homer in Oakland’s 8-5 triumph on Friday. The 30-year-old Coghlan has six RBIs and five runs scored during the stretch and is 2-for-6 versus Saturday starter J.A. Happ. While the Athletics are vying for their first 8-0 start on the road since 1990, the Blue Jays dropped the opener of their six-game homestand and fell to 3-4 at the Rogers Centre. Josh Donaldson went 1-for-4 in the opener and is 8-for-29 in seven meetings against his former team.

TV: 1:07 p.m. ET, CSN California (Oakland), SNET-1 (Toronto)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics RH Chris Bassitt (0-0, 2.79 ERA) vs. Blue Jays LH J.A. Happ (2-0, 1.89)

Bassitt has yet to record a decision despite tossing seven strong innings in each of his last two outings. The 27-year-old has allowed just two earned runs and eight hits in his last two trips to the mound, but a lack of run support has proven to be the primary culprit. Bassitt will be making his 22nd career start and first versus Toronto.

Happ turned in his third consecutive quality start on Monday afternoon, allowing just one run on four hits in seven innings in a 4-3 victory at Boston. The 33-year-old has permitted just four runs on 11 hits in 19 frames this season while striking out four in each outing. Happ has handcuffed the Athletics in his career, posting a 3-0 mark while yielding just one homer in seven appearances (35 2/3 innings).

WALK-OFFS

1. Toronto 1B Chris Colabello was suspended 80 games on Friday after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance.

2. Oakland CF Billy Burns has four runs scored during his six-game hitting streak.

3. The Blue Jays signed free-agent OF Michael Bourn to a minor-league contract on Friday and will send him to extended spring training.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 4, Athletics 2