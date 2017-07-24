Preview: Athletics at Blue Jays

Two teams with identical disappointing records begin a four-game series Monday, when the Toronto Blue Jays host the Oakland Athletics. A third straight postseason appearance likely isn't in the cards for Toronto (44-54), which sits in the basement of the American League East after being on the wrong end of a three-game sweep at Cleveland over the weekend.

The Blue Jays began the second half of the season with a 3-7 road trip, are 10 games behind division-leading Boston and 6 1/2 out of the second AL wild-card spot. Slugger Jose Bautista has recorded just one RBI over his last seven games, striking out 12 times in that span - including three in Sunday's 8-1 loss to the Indians. Oakland, which is languishing in last place in the AL West, salvaged the finale of its three-game road series against the New York Mets on Sunday with a 3-2 triumph. Rookie Matt Chapman belted a solo homer (one of three on the day by the Athletics) in the seventh inning to snap a tie, giving him two blasts in as many days and four in nine contests since the All-Star break.

TV: 7:07 p.m. ET, NBCSN California (Oakland), Sportsnet, TVA Sports (Toronto)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics RH Chris Smith (0-0, 2.77 ERA) vs. Blue Jays LH Francisco Liriano (5-5, 6.15)

Smith will be making his third start of the season - and the third of his career - after 63 relief appearances over parts of four major-league campaigns. The 36-year-old Californian is coming off a strong outing against Tampa Bay on Tuesday in which he allowed two runs - one earned - and three hits over seven innings. Smith was tagged for four runs and six hits - two homers - over 2 1/3 frames out of the bullpen at Toronto on Aug. 23, 2008 while with Boston.

Liriano will be starting on three days' rest in place of Aaron Sanchez, who has landed on the disabled list with a blister. The 33-year-old should be well-rested, as the Dominican lasted only 1 2/3 innings in a no-decision at Boston on Thursday after yielding three runs - two earned - and six hits. Liriano is 5-4 with a 4.30 ERA in 17 career appearances (15 starts) against the Athletics, including a no-decision at Oakland on June 7 in which he gave up four runs over five frames.

Walk-Offs

1. Blue Jays SS Troy Tulowitzki has missed two straight games with a sore groin and is questionable for the series opener.

2. Oakland OF Khris Davis is two shots away from his second straight 30-homer season and has belted 89 since July 23, 2015 - the most in the majors over that span.

3. Toronto acquired INF Rob Refsnyder from the New York Yankees for 1B Ryan McBroom and assigned him to Triple-A Buffalo.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 5, Athletics 3