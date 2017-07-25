Preview: Athletics at Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays are in need of an impressive homestand if they wish to escape the cellar of the American League East and entertain any realistic thoughts of a third straight postseason appearance. After taking the first step in the opener, the Blue Jays look to even their home record after 48 contests on Tuesday when they continue their four-game set versus the Oakland Athletics.

Josh Donaldson had a double and scored in Monday's 4-2 victory to improve to 5-for-12 with a homer and three RBIs against his former team this season. The 2015 American League MVP is 3-for-7 versus Tuesday starter Sonny Gray while teammate Jose Bautista is 5-for-12 with a homer against the right-hander. While the Blue Jays are trying to break even at Rogers Centre, the Athletics are enduring horrific troubles on the road this season with a 1-3 mark during their current seven-game trek, while their 16 wins away from home are tied with Philadelphia and Cincinnati for fewest in the majors. Oakland rookie Matt Chapman continued his power surge by going deep for the third straight game, giving him homers in five of his last nine.

TV: 7:07 p.m. ET, NBCSN California (Oakland), Sportsnet (Toronto)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics RH Sonny Gray (6-4, 3.66 ERA) vs. Blue Jays RH Cesar Valdez (0-0, 6.05)

Gray has won three straight starts and improved to 4-1 with a 1.62 ERA and 0.72 WHIP in his last five after another dominating performance on Wednesday. The 27-year-old allowed two runs in 6 1/3 innings in a 7-2 victory over Tampa Bay, with six strikeouts in that contest raising his total to 27 in his last 33 1/3 innings. While Gray has struggled against Donaldson and Bautista, he has flustered Justin Smoak (1-for-17, eight strikeouts) and Kendrys Morales (2-for-15).

Valdez is slated to make his first start for Toronto after Aaron Sanchez found himself back on the disabled list for the fourth time this season. The 32-year-old Dominican has made four appearances with the Blue Jays since being acquired from Oakland, although he allowed one run on four hits in 1 2/3 innings of Friday's 13-3 loss at Cleveland. The performance came two days after he worked four innings of scoreless relief following a recall from Triple-A Buffalo.

Walk-Offs

1. Oakland DH Ryon Healy is 4-for-8 in his last three contests after going 1-for-21 in his previous six.

2. Toronto LF Steve Pearce has hit safely in five straight games and eight of his last nine.

3. Athletics RHP Frankie Montas is expected to rejoin his teammates after visa issues kept the 24-year-old Dominican in New York for the series opener.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 5, Athletics 2