Preview: Athletics at Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays have represented themselves as rude hosts whenever the Oakland Athletics have crossed the border over the last few years. After rallying to victory with back-to-back homers in the ninth inning, the Blue Jays vie for a sweep of the Athletics on Thursday afternoon when the teams conclude their four-game series at Rogers Centre.

Justin Smoak belted a two-run homer and Kendrys Morales followed with a game-ending solo shot in Wednesday's 3-2 victory for Toronto, which has won 11 of its last 12 contests versus Oakland. The Blue Jays have emerged victorious in five of their last seven games at the Rogers Centre to move over .500 (25-24), while the Athletics have mustered just eight runs in their last four games overall and are 1-5 on their current seven-game road trip. Marcus Semien went deep for the second time in four contests and third time this season in Wednesday's loss, improving to 10-for-27 with five RBIs and seven runs scored in his last seven games. The outburst comes on the heels of the 26-year-old Semien going 4-for-34 with 12 strikeouts in the first nine games of the month.

TV: 12:37 p.m. ET, Sportsnet (Toronto)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics LH Sean Manaea (8-5, 3.82 ERA) vs. Blue Jays RH Marcus Stroman (9-5, 2.98)

Manaea received a no-decision on Saturday after allowing four runs on a season-high 10 hits in 5 2/3 innings at the New York Mets. The 25-year-old's line was considerably better as he entered the sixth with a shutout, although he still lamented the performance by saying, "At the end of the day, this loss is still kind of on me." Manaea fared better in his last encounter versus Toronto, permitting two runs on four hits in six innings of a 5-3 triumph on June 5.

Stroman recorded his second straight no-decision on Saturday despite yielding one run on five hits in 7 2/3 innings against Cleveland. "Stroman was unbelievable. That's as good as we've seen him. His stuff was dynamite," manager John Gibbons said of the 26-year-old. Stroman has pitched well in his last five outings, permitting four earned runs and 26 hits in 34 innings with only a 2-1 mark to show for it.

Walk-Offs

1. Toronto 3B Josh Donaldson recorded one of Toronto's five hits on Wednesday and is 6-for-17 this season versus his former team.

2. Oakland 2B Jed Lowrie is 0-for-9 in this series on the heels of a four-game hitting streak while OF Rajai Davis is 0-for-9 in his last five contests.

3. Blue Jays CF Kevin Pillar is 0-for-11 in the series.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 3, Athletics 2