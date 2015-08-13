Blue Jays 10, Athletics 3

TORONTO -- Chris Colabello and Justin Smoak each hit three-run homers, R.A. Dickey pitched six innings and the Toronto Blue Jays extended their winning streak to 10 games by defeating the Oakland Athletics 10-3 on Wednesday.

Colabello finished with two hits and four RBIs for the surging Blue Jays (63-52), who entered Wednesday a half game behind the first-place New York Yankees in the American League East.

Dickey (7-10), the Blue Jays’ right-handed knuckleballer, allowed six hits, two walks and three runs while striking out four in his fourth straight win.

Danny Valencia homered for the Athletics (51-64).

Athletics right-hander Aaron Brooks (1-1) allowed six hits, two walks and eight runs in 1 2/3 innings. He also hit a batter and struck out two.

Right-hander Bo Schultz replaced Dickey in the seventh. Right-hander Liam Hendriks pitched the eighth and left-hander Aaron Loup worked the ninth for the Blue Jays.

Brooks, acquired in the July 28 trade that sent infielder/outfielder Ben Zobrist to the Kansas City Royals, was making his fourth career start and his second at Rogers Centre.

He did not survive the first inning in that one. The Kansas City Royals tagged the then-Toronto starter for seven runs, five hits and three walks in two-thirds of an inning in a 12-2 pounding on May 31, 2014.

After Wednesday, Brooks has a 57.87 ERA at Rogers Centre.

The Blue Jays took the lead in the first on a three-run homer by Colabello, the designated hitter. Colabello’s 11th homer of the season came with one out and followed a leadoff walk by shortstop Troy Tulowitzki and a single by third baseman Josh Donaldson.

The Athletics came back with two runs in the second. Valencia, the Oakland third baseman, led off with a homer to left, his 10th of the season and third since the A’s claimed him off waivers from the Blue Jays on Aug. 3.

A one-out single by designated hitter Billy Butler, a double by first baseman Mark Canha and a groundout to second by shortstop Eric Sogard produced the other run.

The Blue Jays chased Brooks in a seven-run second, capped by Smoak’s three-run homer. The left-handed hitting first baseman’s home run came against left-handed reliever Felix Doubront, obtained from Toronto for cash considerations on July 31.

Brooks allowed a two-run single by Donaldson and an RBI single to Colabello before Doubront replaced him and gave up an RBI single to his first batter, catcher Russell Martin.

The A’s scored once in the fourth on a double by Canha.

NOTES: Blue Jays DH/1B Edwin Encarnacion (sore left middle finger) missed his third straight game on Wednesday, but a Thursday return is possible. ... Athletics SS Marcus Semien, who had played in all but one of the team’s 114 games this season, was given a break and did not start Wednesday. He committed his 30th error of the season on Tuesday in a 4-2 loss to the Blue Jays. ... The Blue Jays signed OF Chris Heisey to a minor-league deal and assigned him to Triple-A Buffalo for defensive depth. The 30-year-old was released by the Los Angeles Dodgers. He batted .154 in 17 games with the Dodgers and .236 in 63 games for Triple-A Oklahoma City. ... RHP Sonny Gray (12-4, 2.06 ERA) will start the finale of the three-game series on Thursday against Toronto LHP Mark Buehrle (12-5, 3.34).