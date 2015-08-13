Blue Jays 4, Athletics 2

TORONTO -- Ryan Goins hit a three-run homer, Mark Buehrle pitched into the eighth inning and the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Oakland Athletics 4-2 Thursday to extend their winning streak to 11 games.

The three-game sweep of the Athletics (51-65) allowed the Blue Jays (64-52) to equal the club record for most wins in a row, most recently accomplished June 2-14.

The Blue Jays entered Thursday with a half-game lead over the second-place New York Yankees in the American League East.

Right-hander Jesse Chavez started for the Athletics in place of right-hander Sonny Gray, who leads the American League with a 2.06 ERA.

Chavez (6-12) allowed all four runs in the second inning. Catcher Dioner Navarro, first baseman Justin Smoak and center fielder Kevin Pillar hit successive one-out singles to produce one run.

Goins, who played shortstop with Troy Tulowitzki getting the day off, hit his fourth homer of the season to score three more for a 4-0 lead.

Chavez allowed six hits and no walks, while striking out nine, in six innings before left-hander Drew Pomeranz took over in the seventh.

Buehrle (13-5) allowed seven hits and two walks and struck out two for his fourth win in a row.

The left-hander did not retire a batter in the eighth. Shortstop Marcus Semien led off with a single. Pillar made a diving attempt on a hit by center fielder Billy Burns, but it went for a run-scoring triple.

Right-hander Aaron Sanchez replaced Buehrle and retired first baseman Mark Canha on a grounder to second as Burns scored from third to trim the deficit to 4-2.

Smoak made a superb grab on a grounder by second baseman Brett Lawrie for the second out, and third baseman Danny Valencia struck out to end the inning.

Right-hander Roberto Osuna pitched the ninth inning for his 12th save of the season. After designated hitter Billy Butler flied out to the wall in right field for the second out, right fielder Josh Reddick doubled to right. But left fielder Coco Crisp lined out to right to end the game.

NOTES: Oakland RHP Sonny Gray (back spasms) was scratched from his scheduled start after the condition developed Wednesday night. RHP Jesse Chavez, who was scheduled to start Friday in Baltimore, took the start Thursday. Manager Bob Melvin was not certain when Gray might return or who might start Friday. ... Toronto DH/1B Edwin Encarnacion (sore left middle finger) missed his fourth straight game but was available to pinch hit. He could return Friday for the opener of a three-game series against the New York Yankees. ... The Blue Jays will start LHP David Price (11-4, 2.35 ERA) on Friday at Rogers Centre against Yankees RHP Ivan Nova (4-4, 3.52). ... The Athletics open a four-game series at Baltimore on Friday and will be facing Orioles RHP Ubaldo Jimenez (9-7, 3.79 ERA). ... The announced attendance of 46,902 was the seventh sellout at Rogers Centre this season.