Blue Jays 9, Athletics 3

TORONTO -- Josh Donaldson hit a three-run home run, Troy Tulowitzki hit two solo homers, J.A. Happ pitched seven innings and the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Oakland Athletics 9-3 on Saturday.

The loss ended a six-game winning streak for Oakland (10-8) and stopped a three-game losing skid by Toronto (9-10). It was the first loss in eight road games this season for the A‘s.

Ezequiel Carrera of Toronto had the first four-hit game of his career with three singles and one double. He also made a sensational diving catch in the ninth.

Donaldson, who came to Toronto from Oakland last season, finished with four RBIs and three hits when he singled home Carrera in the eighth.

Mark Canha homered for Oakland.

Happ (3-0) allowed seven hits, one walk and three runs. He also hit a batter and struck out one.

A’s right-hander Chris Bassitt (0-1) allowed nine hits, two walks and six runs while striking out five in five innings.

Canha hit his third homer of the season with one out in the first inning.

The Blue Jays answered with two runs in their first.

Carrera and Donaldson opened with singles and advanced on a wild pitch. Carrera scored from third on Jose Bautista’s groundout.

Tulowitzki’s infield single put runners at the corners with two out. Justin Smoak walked to load the bases and Russell Martin’s infield single to third scored Donaldson.

Donaldson’s seventh home run of the season, a drive to center in the second followed a single by Kevin Pillar and a ground-rule double by Carrera, and gave the Blue Jays a 5-1 lead.

Oakland scored a run in the fourth on a two-out single by Coco Crisp. It followed a double play grounder to shortstop by Khris Davis after Jed Lowrie and Billy Butler started the inning with singles.

Tulowitzki hit his first home run of the game on the first pitch of the home fifth.

Bautista hit a sacrifice fly in the sixth against former Blue Jays right-hander Liam Hendriks to increase the lead to 7-2. Pillar started the inning with a double and Donaldson was hit by a pitch.

When Happ hit Davis with a pitch to lead off the seventh, the teams received a warning. Davis came around to score on a single by Josh Phegley that followed a walk to Crisp and a double play grounder by Marcus Semien.

Tulowitzki led off the bottom of the seventh with his second homer of the game and fourth of the season. The shortstop’s 12th career multi-homer game gave Toronto an 8-3 lead.

Right-hander Gavin Floyd replaced Happ in the eighth.

NOTES: Blue Jays LF Michael Saunders (hamstring) was not in the lineup for the second straight game as he rests a hamstring injury. ... Toronto SS Troy Tulowitzki (hip) and C Russell Martin (neck) were in the lineup Saturday. Tulowitzki missed the game Friday after jarring his hip on a diving play Thursday in Baltimore. Martin left the game Friday after five innings because of neck spasms. ... OF Josh Reddick and C Stephen Vogt were not in the Oakland lineup against Toronto LHP J.A. Happ. ... The A’s opened the season 7-0 on the road, including its 8-5 win on Friday at Toronto. They opened the 1990 season 8-0 on the road and began the 1981 season 11-0 in away games. ... The three-game series ends Sunday with LHP Eric Surkamp (0-1, 3.68 ERA) starting for Oakland against Toronto RHP Drew Hutchison (season debut), who will be recalled from Triple-A Buffalo for the start.