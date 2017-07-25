Batterymates Liriano, Martin lead Blue Jays over A's

TORONTO -- Russell Martin homered, Francisco Liriano pitched five effective innings, and the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Oakland Athletics 4-2 Monday night.

Ezequiel Carrera added two singles, an RBI and a walk for the Blue Jays (45-54), who ended a three-game losing streak by winning the opener or the four-game series.

Ryan Goins chipped in with an RBI single and a double for Toronto in its first home game since the All-Star break following a 3-7 road trip.

Matt Chapman homered for the Athletics (44-55), who have lost five of their past seven games after winning their first three games after the All-Star break.

Liriano (6-5) allowed two hits, two walks and two runs to earn his first win since July 6. The left-hander was replaced by Joe Biagini, who pitched two hitless innings.

Ryan Tepera pitched a perfect top of the eighth for Toronto. Roberto Osuna struck out the side in the ninth to earn his 25th save of the season.

A's starter Chris Smith (0-1), making his third career major league start at the age of 36, allowed three runs, six hits and three walks in six innings. He left with Oakland trailing 3-2.

John Axford replaced Smith in the seventh inning and issued a leadoff walk to Jose Bautista.

Martin followed with a single, and Josh Donaldson walked to load the bases. Josh Smith replaced Axford and walked Justin Smoak for force in a run and restore a two-run lead. A strikeout of Steve Pearce and a double-play grounder by Troy Tulowitzki cut the rally short.

Liriano, who pitched a total of 3 2/3 innings in his previous two starts, walked his first two batters Monday.

Rajai Davis, who took the leadoff walk, was out trying to steal third base. Marcus Semien, who coaxed the second walk, took second on the play and scored on a single by Ryon Healy, who continued to second when the ball bounced over Pearce's head in left field for an error.

Liriano limited the damage by retiring the next two batters.

Martin tied the game with one out in the bottom of the first when he hit his 10th homer of the season to left-center.

The Blue Jays scored twice in the bottom of the fourth to lead 3-1.

Donaldson led off with a double. Smoak and Tulowitzki walked to load the bases with one out. Carrera and Goins followed with RBI singles to center.

Liriano retired 12 batters in a row before Chapman homered to center in the fifth inning, his fifth of the season, to trim the lead to 3-2.

NOTES: Oakland RHP Josh Smith was recalled from Nashville and INF/OF Matt Olson was optioned to the Triple-A club. It is Smith's second stint this season with the A's. He was 0-0 with a 6.75 ERA in 24 innings before being optioned to Nashville on July 1. Smith pitched two scoreless innings Monday. ... Toronto SS Troy Tulowitzki returned to the lineup Monday after missing two games with a groin injury. He went 0-for-3 with a walk. ... A's INF Ryon Healy was at DH Monday, his first state since taking a ground ball to the head Friday. He was restricted to one pinch-hit appearance in the next two games. Healy was 1-for-4 with an RBI on Monday.