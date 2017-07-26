Valdez, Goins help Blue Jays defeat Athletics

TORONTO -- Cesar Valdez pitched into the seventh inning against his former team, Ryan Goins had a two-run double and the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Oakland Athletics 4-1 on Tuesday night.

The Blue Jays (46-54) scored four unearned runs against Oakland starter Sonny Gray in the second inning to help them take the second straight game of the four-game series.

Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna pitched around a single in the ninth to earn his 26th save of the season and his second in as many nights.

The Athletics (44-56) have lost 10 of their last 11 at the Rogers Centre.

Valdez (1-0), making his first start and fifth appearance as a Blue Jay, allowed five hits, one walk and one run. The 32-year-old right-hander had four strikeouts in his second start of the season. His first start was for Oakland on April 20. The Blue Jays claimed Valdez on waivers May 5.

The right-hander was replaced by Joe Smith after a leadoff double by Khris Davis.

Smith retired the next three batters, helped by a fine catch by right fielder Jose Bautista on a line drive in the gap by Jed Lowrie for the first out.

Gray (6-5) allowed five hits, two walks and four unearned runs in six innings. The right-hander, who is the subject of trade rumors, struck out nine as he had his three-game winning streak end.

Liam Hendriks, a former Blue Jay, replaced Gray for the seventh inning and survived two walks.

Toronto's Ryan Tepera pitched around a walk in the top of the eighth.

Oakland's Simon Castro overcame a hit batter and a single in the bottom of the eighth.

The Blue Jays' big second inning was set up by Gray's throwing error on a potential double-play grounder.

After Justin Smoak led off with a single, Gray fielded a bouncer by Kendrys Morales and threw high to second base and into the outfield in an attempt to start the double play. Smoak went to third and Morales stayed at first.

Troy Tulowitzki's groundout to third scored Smoak. Ezequiel Carrera hit an infield single to shortstop. Goins followed with his two-run double with two out and Bautista hit an RBI double that ended a 0-for-17 slump.

The Athletics scored a run in the fourth on doubles by Matt Joyce and Davis.

NOTES: Toronto RHP Danny Barnes (right shoulder impingement) was put on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday and LHP Matt Dermody was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo. ... Blue Jays LHP Jeff Beliveau and RHP Lucas Harrell, who were designated for assignment, cleared waivers and were assigned outright to Buffalo. ... Oakland OF Jaycob Brugman (sore neck) was scratched from the lineup Tuesday and OF Rajai Davis replaced him in center field. ... A's RHP Frankie Montas resolved his visa issue in New York on Tuesday but his flight to Toronto did not arrive until after 9 p.m. He missed the game Monday because of the visa issue. ... Oakland RHP Paul Blackburn (1-1, 2.88 ERA) faces Toronto RHP Marco Estrada (4-7, 5.52) in the third game of the series Wednesday.