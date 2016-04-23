Athletics stay perfect on road with win over Blue Jays

TORONTO -- The Oakland Athletics are road warriors.

They are undefeated in seven road games this season after they defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 8-5 on Friday night to extend their winning streak to six games, the first two at home.

“It was no secret that we struggled the first seven to 10 games,” said right-hander Sonny Gray (3-1) who pitched seven innings to earn the win. “We were fighting and trying to stay afloat and now we’re kind of turning around and starting to hit the ball really well.”

Chris Coghlan hit a three-run homer in the second inning as the Athletics opened (10-7) opened a 6-1 lead after five, then watched it shrink to 6-5 before tacking on two runs in the ninth.

“We’re getting contributions throughout,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “That’s what we envisioned to be the strength of our offense would be the length of it.”

Gray allowed six hits, three walks and three runs while striking out seven.

Right-hander Ryan Madson pitched the ninth to earn his seventh save of the season.

Darwin Barney hit a solo home run and had an RBI single for the Blue Jays (8-10), who have lost three straight games.

Toronto right-hander Aaron Sanchez (1-1) allowed 10 hits (including a home run), one walk and six runs in 4 1/3 innings. He also hit a batter, was charged with a wild pitch and struck out three.

“I was up in the zone,” Sanchez said. “I tried to make the adjustment but it just felt they were taking good swings on everything. They must have had a pretty good approach to me too. They’re playing well. That has a little bit to do with it too, but I wasn’t good.”

“We had a good plan going in, just being aggressive on his fastball,” said Khris Davis, who was 2-for-3 with one RBI. “That was pretty much the report on him, that he likes his fastball.”

The Blue Jays loaded the bases with none out in the sixth but scored only once.

Barney led off with a walk, Ezequiel Carrera doubled and Josh Donaldson walked to load the bases for Jose Bautista who hit a sacrifice fly to center.

Blue Jays catcher Russell Martin was taken out of the game in the top of the sixth as a precaution after experiencing neck spasms.

The Blue Jays chipped into the lead again in the seventh. Kevin Pillar led off with a single, advanced to second on a fly to left by Ryan Goins and scored on Barney’s single.

Right-hander Ryan Dull replaced Gray for the eighth inning. He allowed a two-out walk to Edwin Encarnacion and a single to Justin Smoak after an 11-pitch at-bat to leave runners at the corners for Sean Doolittle. The left-hander walked Josh Thole to load the bases and Pillar singled in two runs to trim the lead to one run.

The A’s increased their lead to three runs in the ninth against closer Roberto Osuna. Josh Reddick led off with a single, took second on a groundout before Coco Crisp was intentionally walked with two out. Davis singled home Reddick and Crisp scored right behind him on left fielder Carrera’s error.

The A’s scored once in the first inning. Coghlan was hit by a pitch with one out, Reddick singled and Stephen Vogt doubled,

Davis, Yonder Alonso and Marcus Semien each singled to open the second. Davis was thrown out at home on Semien’s hit. Billy Burns grounded to shortstop for a force at second and just beat the throw to first to avoid the double play.

On the next pitch, Coghlan hit his third homer of the season and the A’s led 4-0.

The Blue Jays’ first hit of the game was Barney’s first homer of the season. It came with two out in the third.

Oakland scored twice more in the fifth. Jed Lowrie singled and scored on a wild pitch after moving to third on Vogt’s double. Crisp followed with an RBI double.

After Sanchez retired Davis on a grounder to third, left-hander Chad Girodo, just called up from Triple-A Buffalo, made his major-league debut and retired his first two batters to end the inning.

”It was a tough night for (Sanchez),“ Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. ”They’re a good fastball hitting team. He was a little bit up. We made a run at it. Thought we might get a little magic going.

“They just swung it tonight that’ what it really came down to tonight. They’ve got some good hitters over there.”

NOTES: Blue Jays 1B/DH Chris Colabello has been suspended for 80 games after a positive drug test revealed the presence of dehydrochlormethyltestosterone, which goes under the brand name Oral Turinabol. ...LHP Chad Girodo was called up from Triple-A Buffalo to take the roster spot. ... Toronto manager John Gibbons said RHP Drew Hutchison will be recalled from Buffalo to start the game Sunday so RHP Marcus Stroman can have an extra day off. Hutchison is expected to return to Buffalo after the start. ...Toronto SS Troy Tulowitzki (hip) and LF Michael Saunders (hamstring) were out of the lineup Friday. Neither injury is considered serious ...Athletics 3B Danny Valencia (strained left hamstring) was put on the disabled list Friday, and INF/OF Tyler Ladendorf was recalled from Triple-A Nashville. ...Oakland RHP Chris Bassitt (0-0, 2.79 ERA) will start the second game of the series Saturday against Toronto LHP J.A. Happ (2-0. 1.89 ERA).