Hutchison helps Blue Jays defeat Athletics

TORONTO -- Drew Hutchison made the most of his chance.

Recalled from Triple-A Buffalo to make a spot start Sunday, the Toronto Blue Jays right-hander allowed two runs in 5 2/3 innings to earn the win in a 6-3 victory over the Oakland Athletics on Sunday afternoon

Hutchison, who was assigned to the minors on option last month despite a strong spring training, was supported by a two-run home run by Jose Bautista and a solo shot by Ezequiel Carrera as the Blue Jays (10-10) won the final two games of the three-game series after the A’s (10-9) took the opener.

”The kid just wins, that’s all I know,“ manager John Gibbons said of Hutchison. ”He always has. He really helped us out today, we were backing everybody (in the starting rotation) off a day to let (them) catch their breath a little bit and he pitched a big game for us.

“He executes when he needs to. He brings out the best in the offense. We always score, so he’s also a good luck charm.”

Khris Davis, Josh Reddick and Chris Coghlan hit solo homers for the Athletics, who have lost two straight road games after winning their first seven away games of the season.

Hutchison (1-0) allowed four hits, including two solo home runs, three walks while striking out five.

Right-hander Roberto Osuna pitched the ninth inning to earn his sixth save.

”You need to take advantage of every opportunity you’re given,“ Hutchison said. ”At the same time you can’t put too much on one start because that’s not the way you go about things.

“I was told I was coming up for one start. I know I’ll be here tomorrow and that’s all I know. ...I wasn’t real sharp but I made some good pitches when I had to.”

Athletics left-hander Eric Surkamp (0-2) allowed two home runs among nine hits, four walks (one intentional) and six runs in 4 2/3 innings.

“Tough lineup for (Surkamp), a lot of good right-handed hitters with some power,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “You get through one and there’s just as dangerous a one behind him.”

“I actually felt today that I was more on the glove than I had been my first couple of starts,” Surkamp said. “I just got my butt kicked. That’s pretty much all there is to it. They’re a good lineup. You make mistakes, they’re going to make you pay for it. The middle of that order is probably the best in baseball. Just a tough lineup when you’re not on top of your game”.

Davis led off the second inning with his second homer of the season.

Carrera, who had a career-best four hits on Saturday, tied the game when he led off the third inning with his first homer of the season and his second hit of the day.

The Blue Jays scored three more runs in the third. Josh Donaldson doubled and Troy Tulowitzki was walked intentionally with two outs. Justin Smoak, Kevin Pillar and Darwin Barney each hit an RBI single to put the Blue Jays into a 4-1 lead.

Bautista hit his fourth homer of the season in the fourth inning after Donaldson walked and the Blue Jays led 6-1.

Reddick hit his fourth homer of the season with one out in the sixth.

Right-hander Jesse Chavez replaced Hutchison with two outs and the bases empty in the sixth and struck out Davis.

“(Hutchison) was good,” A’s catcher Stephen Vogt said. “He changed speeds. He threw me some nasty changeups, I can tell you that. He looked good, he kept the ball down. He didn’t get up in the zone but maybe a couple of times.”

Coghlan led off the seventh with his fourth homer of the season, and his second of the series, to trim the lead to three runs. After Marcus Semien was retired on a fly to the warning track in center, left-hander Brett Cecil replaced Chavez and got the final two outs of the seventh.

Right-hander Drew Storen pitched a perfect eighth for Toronto.

NOTES: Oakland INF/OF Tyler Ladendorf started at second base on Sunday, his first appearance of the season. He was recalled from Triple-A Nashville on Friday when INF Danny Valencia (hamstring) was put on the disabled list. ... Toronto C Russell Martin was a late scratch from the lineup. C Josh Thole took Martin’s place behind the plate and batted ninth. Martin has had neck spasms, and they forced him from the game Friday after five innings but he returned to play Saturday. ... The Blue Jays will start RHP Marcus Stroman (3-0, 4.13 ERA) in the opener of a three-game series Monday at Rogers Centre against Chicago White Sox LHP Chris Sale (4-0, 1.80 ERA). ... Oakland RHP Kendall Graveman (1-1, 2.04 ERA) will start the opener Monday of a four-game series at Detroit against the Tigers, who will start RHP Jordan Zimmermann (3-0, 0.00 ERA).