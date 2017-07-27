Blue Jays stun A's with HRs in ninth

TORONTO -- The Toronto Blue Jays have been waiting for some of that late-inning magic that sparked them to the postseason the past two seasons.

They may have found it Wednesday night when the struck suddenly in the bottom of the ninth inning with two home runs to come back to defeat the Oakland Athletics 3-2.

Justin Smoak hit a two-run homer and Kendrys Morales followed with a solo blast against Oakland closer Santiago Casilla and the Blue Jays have won the first three of the four-game series.

"It sparks you, man," Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. "Maybe it's the beginning of a nice streak. We'll see. Strange things happen in this game. We've still got two months. You've just got to approach it, hey, win that day and two months from now see where we're at and live with it."

The Blue Jays have hit back-to-back homers six times this season, the past three by the combination of Smoak and Morales.

The rally spoiled a solid effort from A's starter Paul Blackburn, who held the Blue Jays to two hits and three walks while striking out three in seven scoreless innings in his fifth career major league start.

"It's too bad, (Blackburn) pitched great," Athletics manager Bob Melvin said.

Casilla (2-5) issued a leadoff walk to Josh Donaldson in the ninth. Smoak followed with his 28th homer of the season to tie the score and Morales followed with his 18th and his second game-ending homer of the season.

"Two pretty good hitters and they got him in the air," Melvin said.

Marcus Semien hit a two-run homer for the A's, who have lost seven of their past nine games.

"I was just trying to put the ball in the air, put on a good swing and the ball went out," Morales said. "Everything is possible. We're not that far from the wild-card position. If we can put a good winning streak together and we keep playing well anything can happen."

The Blue Jays (46-54) have won 11 of their past 12 games against the Athletics (44-56) at the Rogers Centre and have clinched the season series with four wins in six games with one remaining.

Toronto starter Marco Estrada did not factor in the decision as he failed to pick up his first win since May 27, a span of 10 starts, after allowing two runs, three hits and four walks in five innings. The right-hander struck out four.

"I'm not happy with the way I threw the ball," Estrada said. "I walked a lot of guys, something I'm working on. It was a little better today. It's not me, I don't walk people."

Left-hander Matt Dermody replaced Estrada in the sixth inning and struck out his only batter, Yonder Alonso, before being replaced by Dominic Leone, who retired the final two batters of the inning.

Blackburn, meanwhile, retired nine straight batters after walking Jose Bautista in the third. Donaldson ended that string when he doubled with two outs in the sixth, the Blue Jays' second hit of the game.

"I felt free with all my pitches, I didn't feel like I was yanking anything or forcing something to my target," Blackburn said.

Joe Biagini (3-8) got the final two outs in the ninth inning, working around a walk to post the victory.

Estrada escaped a bases-loaded jam in the first inning after he allowed two walks and an infield single.

A two-out walk to Matt Joyce in the fifth proved costly when Semien followed with his third homer of the season.

"That's the only thing that I'm upset about is the walks," Estrada said. "The home run, it is what it is. that's what happens when you fall behind, a 3-1 fastball.

"If I stop falling behind so often and walking guys I wouldn't get hurt so much. I do feel I took a step in the right direction, things are getting better and turned around. It was awesome to see Smoaky come up and get the tying home run and Morales finish it off. It was really exciting."

NOTES: Oakland C Josh Phegley (left oblique tightness) was a late scratch from the lineup and C Bruce Maxwell replaced him behind the plate and in the No. 8 spot in batting order. ... Athletics RHP Chris Bassitt (Tommy John surgery) was reinstated from the disabled list and optioned to Triple-A Nashville and RHP Bobby Wahl (shoulder) was transferred to the 60-day DL. ... Toronto RHP Marcus Stroman (9-5, 2.98 ERA) faces Oakland LHP Sean Manaea (8-5, 3.82) in Thursday afternoon's series finale.