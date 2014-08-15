Preview: Athletics at Braves

The last thing the slumping Atlanta Braves need to see is the team with the best record in the majors, but that is what they’ll get when the Oakland Athletics visit for the start of a three-game series on Friday. The Braves are losers of 12 of their last 15 and are coming off series loses to first-place clubs Washington and the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Athletics just dropped three of four at Kansas City but lead the AL West by two games.

Oakland is fighting off a challenge from the Los Angeles Angels and has fallen into a bit of a funk with four losses in the last five games. The Athletics averaged 1.5 runs in those setbacks and took another hit on offense when it was revealed that shortstop Jed Lowrie suffered a hairline fracture in his right index finger. Atlanta, which sits three games behind Pittsburgh for the second wild card, is averaging 2.7 runs in the last 15 contests despite snapping a string of five straight tilts of scoring three or fewer runs in Thursday’s 6-4 loss to the Dodgers.

TV: 7:35 p.m. ET, MLB Network, CSN California (Oakland), SportSouth (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics RH Jason Hammel (9-9, 3.60 ERA) vs. Braves LH Alex Wood (8-9, 3.08)

Hammel struggled in his first four starts since joining Oakland but picked it up in his last two turns, allowing a total of one run in 12 innings. The 31-year-old had little trouble with National League lineups prior to the deal, posting an 8-5 record with a 2.98 ERA for the Cubs. Hammel started at Atlanta on May 9 and yielding two runs on seven hits in seven innings without factoring in the decision.

Wood is enjoying a strong run of late and has surrendered a total of three earned runs in 20 1/3 innings in his last three starts. The 23-year-old struck out a career-high 12 in 7 1/3 innings while allowing one run in a win over Washington on Sunday. Wood is facing Oakland for the first time and is 2-3 with a 2.10 ERA in eight career games - three starts - in interleague play.

WALK-OFFS

1. Braves LF Justin Upton left Thursday’s game with a left hamstring strain and is day-to-day.

2. Oakland is expected to recall INF Andy Parrino from Triple-A Sacramento with Lowrie sidelined.

3. Atlanta 1B Freddie Freeman is 5-for-7 with a pair of doubles in the last two games.

PREDICTION: Athletics 4, Braves 2