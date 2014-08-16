Preview: Athletics at Braves

Sonny Gray is in the midst of the first slump of his young major-league career, but the right-hander looks to end a three-start skid when he takes the mound Saturday for the Oakland Athletics in the middle contest of a three-game series at the Atlanta Braves. The 24-year-old Gray lost only three times in 12 appearances during his first season in 2013, and started 12-3 this year before the losing streak. The Athletics certainly can use a good outing, having dropped five of their past six to see their lead over the Los Angeles Angels trimmed to one game in the American League West.

Atlanta captured the series opener Friday 7-2, improving to 4-9 in August and evening its record on the current 10-game homestand at 4-4. The Braves sit six games behind Washington in the National League East and two games back of Pittsburgh for the final NL wild-card spot, getting four homers in Friday’s victory – including one from Freddie Freeman. Atlanta’s first baseman is 13-for-29 on the homestand, raising his average 11 points to .294.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, CSN California (Oakland), FSN South (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics RH Sonny Gray (12-6, 2.86 ERA) vs. Braves RH Julio Teheran (10-9, 3.06)

Gray rebounded from his worst showing of the season his last time out, holding Kansas City to two earned runs in seven innings of a 3-2 loss Monday. Gray allowed six earned runs on 10 hits in 4 1/3 innings during his previous start against Tampa Bay, and has a 4.42 ERA in the three losses this month. The Nashville native has never faced the Braves, but is 1-0 with a 3.86 ERA in four appearances against National League competition.

Teheran is 15 innings shy of the 185 2/3 frames he pitched last season, and the 23-year-old may be showing some signs of fatigue. Like Gray he also has lost his past three starts, allowing 13 runs on 23 hits with seven walks in 21 1/3 innings and a .280 opponents batting average. Teheran, a National League All-Star selection, is 1-3 with a 4.46 ERA in the second half after going 9-6 with a 2.71 ERA before the break.

WALK-OFFS

1. Atlanta SS Andrelton Simmons did not play Friday after having two teeth pulled; but he is expected to play Saturday.

2. Oakland SS Andy Parrino went 0-for-3 Friday after being called up from Triple-A Sacramento when the Athletics placed INF Jed Lowrie on the disabled list with a fractured right index finger.

3. Oakland 3B Josh Donaldson is 0-for-7 in his past two games after hitting .400 during a 10-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Athletics 3, Braves 2