Davies, Carter lead Brewers over A’s

MILWAUKEE -- Sean Manaea put forth one of the best performances of his rookie season Tuesday night but unfortunately for him, Zach Davies was just a little bit better.

Davies took a no-hitter into the seventh inning and Chris Carter hit two home runs as the Milwaukee Brewers beat Manaea’s Oakland Athletics 5-4 on Tuesday night at Miller Park.

Davies (4-4), who was coming off the best start of his career when he spun eight shutout innings against the Cardinals with a personal-best nine strikeouts, picked up right where he left off against Oakland, facing one over the minimum through his first six innings.

The only Athletic to reach during that stretch was third baseman Yonder Alonso, who drew a two-out walk in the second.

“He was really good,” Oakland manager Bob Melvin said. “He spotted his fastball. He was off the plate some. You look at his ball-strike ration and he threw some pitches but he was deceptive with his change up and threw just enough cutters and breaking balls to keep us off-balance.”

Oakland finally got to Davies in the seventh. He allowed a one-out walk to Jed Lowrie and after Stephen Vogt flew out to center, Billy Butler broke up the no-hitter and the shutout with a home run to left.

“We were getting no-hit,” Oakland manager Bob Melvin said. “You want to get a hit and get some opportunities with guys on base. All of a sudden, it was 5-2 and they needed to bring their closer in. It was a big shift.”

Davies gave way after the inning but won his fourth straight decision by holding Oakland to two runs on two hits and three walks while striking out five.

“Early on, it was a little bit of a struggle getting command of the zone,” Davies said. “But I was able to settle in and even behind in the count, I made sure I was over the plate a little bit more and just let the ball play.”

Since starting the season 0-3 with an 8.78 ERA, Davies has gone 4-0 with a 2.78 ERA in his last five starts.

“ It’s not easy to go out there for a young guy,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “What’s good is that he’s taking everything that’s happened before, applying it and getting better.”

Manaea (2-4) allowed all five Milwaukee runs over his seven-inning stint, walking three with six strikeouts. He also got off to a good start, allowing a walk and Carter’s first home run through his first four innings.

Milwaukee threatened in the fifth, putting runners at first and third with one out but Manaea escaped by striking out Jonathan Villar. He wasn’t as lucky an inning later as Ryan Braun (1,500th career hit) and Jonathan Lucroy opened the inning with singles to bring up Carter, who sent an 0-2 fastball to center for his 16th home run of the season, giving the Brewers a 5-0 lead.

“That first pitch to him, (catcher Stephen) Vogt set up outside and I just didn’t get it outside enough,” Manaea said. “I left it middle-away and he crushed it. The second one, I wanted to go up and in but I left it up and away again. Those two mistakes really killed me.”

The Athletics scored twice in the ninth off closer Jeremy Jeffress, who earned his 16th save of the season after striking out Marcus Semien with runners on first and third and one out and retiring Chris Coughlan on a fly out to end the game.

“The intensity turned up real quick once we scored a couple of runs,” Melvin said. “We certainly had an opportunity against a closer who has been pretty good this year.”

NOTES: Oakland LF Khris Davis was out of the lineup Tuesday, his elbow still sore after being hit by a pitch Sunday in Houston. Davis was returning to Milwaukee, where he spent the first 2 1/2 seasons of his career. ... The Athletics were also without INF Danny Valencia, who was sidelined with a stomach bug. INF Yonder Alonso started at 3B in place of Valencia. ... Brewers LF Ryan Braun returned to the lineup Tuesday after taking a maintenance day off Sunday in Philadelphia and recorded the 1,500th hit of his career with a single in the sixth inning. ... Milwaukee RHP Corey Knebel finished his minor league rehab assignment with no issues and could be activated later this week. RHP Matt Garza, meanwhile, will make one more rehab start Thursday before joining Milwaukee for the first time this season. He’s been out with a sore right shoulder since the end of spring training.