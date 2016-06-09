Brewers’ Anderson dominates Athletics

MILWAUKEE -- It wasn’t that long ago that the Milwaukee Brewers were circling the drain in the National League Central because of a starting rotation that could barely get through five innings.

Funny how quickly things can turn around.

A day after Zach Davies carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning, Chase Anderson took his turn, holding the Oakland Athletics without a hit through 5 1/3 innings as the Milwaukee Brewers finished off a sweep of the short interleague series with a 4-0 victory Wednesday night at Miller Park.

Anderson worked into the seventh, allowing two hits without a walk and four strikeouts. It was the latest effort in a strong stretch for the right-hander, who is 2-0 with a 1.04 ERA in his last three starts and 3-1 with a 2.03 ERA in his last five.

Brewers manager Craig Counsell saw a lot of similarities between Davies’ and Anderson’s starts, both recently and over the last few weeks.

“They got off to a little bit of a slow start, but for five or six starts now, they’ve really picked it up and performed well,” Counsell said. “They’ve got deep into some games and done a nice job with it.”

Anderson was perfect through three innings. Oakland got its first baserunner when Coco Crisp reached on an error by first baseman Chris Carter to open the fourth, but Anderson retired seven in a row before pinch-hitter Jake Smolinski broke up the no-hit bid with a one-out single in the sixth.

Anderson got out of the inning with a double play, and retired Billy Burns to open the seventh. Jed Lowrie followed Oakland’s second hit of the day and Anderson got Stephen Vogt to fly out to center before Milwaukee’s bullpen took over.

“I am just trying to be consistent and kind of got on a roll,” Anderson said. “The starting staff has been really good since the beginning of May, so I am just trying to hand the ball to the next guy. Just keep it going.”

He left the game with a comfortable lead thanks to three RBIs from Scooter Gennett, who was one of three Brewers batters to finish with two hits.

Gennett put Milwaukee on the board in the first inning, lacing a single through the hole between third and short, scoring Jonathan Villar. Ramon Flores’ sacrifice fly in the second made it 2-0 nd Gennett came through again in the fourth, dropping a blooper into shallow right field to plate two more.

“Sometimes, you hit a ball hard and it’s right at somebody,” said Gennett, who has been struggling of late. “Sometimes you don’t hit the ball hard and it ends up falling in the perfect spot. Really, the biggest thing for me is just getting the job done, no matter what. It worked out tonight, just putting the bat on the ball and being aggressive.”

That ended the day for Athletics starter Jesse Hahn (2-4), who allowed eight hits and failed to strike out a batter in 3 2/3 innings.

“When I got down a little bit today, I got a little frustrated and tried to be overaggressive and just come right back with heaters,” Hahn said. “Obviously, it was a little predictable. So, I have to do a better job of mixing pitches.”

Oakland’s bullpen allowed only hit over the final 4 1/3 innings, but the Athletics couldn’t muster anything against Milwaukee’s relievers, which also allowed one hit -- a two-out single by Billy Burns in the ninth off left-hander Will Smith.

“We’re down some key guys which makes a difference,” said Melvin, whose team has lost five in a row. “Yesterday, we’re getting no hit and then Billy hits a homer. Now, all of a sudden, our at bats seem to be better. A little more tenacious today, not as good, but when you don’t have your 3-4-5 hitters, sometimes it’s a little tough to get anything going up and down the lineup.”

NOTES: Athletics LF Khris Davis sat out a second consecutive game Wednesday in Milwaukee as his left arm is still sore after being hit with a pitch Saturday. ... Oakland was also without 3B Danny Valencia, though both he and Davis were available to pinch-hit if needed, manager Bob Melvin said. ... Milwaukee RHP Matt Garza will be on a 75-pitch limit when he makes his final minor league rehab start Thursday with Class-A Wisconsin. He’s been out all season with a strained right lat muscle. ... The Brewers designated RHP Neil Ramirez for assignment Wednesday and will activate RHP Corey Knebel from the disabled list Thursday.