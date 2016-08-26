Preview: Athletics at Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals attempt to bounce back from their first series loss in nearly three weeks when they continue their six-game homestand on Friday with the opener of a three-game set against the visiting Oakland Athletics. St. Louis, which hadn't lost a series since dropping two of three at home to Atlanta from Aug. 5-7, did the same against the New York Mets - including a 10-6 loss on Thursday in which it allowed the game's first seven runs.

Brandon Moss belted two of the four home runs hit by the Cardinals, who remained 1 1/2 games ahead of Miami for the second wild-card spot in the National League. Moss has recorded seven of his team-leading 25 home runs this season over his last 12 games and has collected 17 RBIs in his last 16 contests. Oakland embarks on another six-game road trip after going 1-5 on a trek prior to winning two of three at home against Cleveland earlier this week. The Athletics, who are one game ahead of the last-place Los Angeles Angels in the American League West, have won only two of their last 12 road contests.

TV: 8:15 p.m. ET, CSN California (Oakland), FSN Midwest (St. Louis)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics LH Ross Detwiler (1-2, 5.91 ERA) vs. Cardinals RH Luke Weaver (0-1, 5.00)

Detwiler's impressive debut with Oakland in which he scattered six hits over eight scoreless innings against Baltimore has become a distant memory, as he has been battered for 11 runs and 18 hits over 8 2/3 total frames in his last two starts. The 30-year-old native of St. Louis, who made seven relief appearances for Cleveland before being acquired, has made only 10 starts since 2013 - winning one. Detwiler has yet to defeat the Cardinals in his career, going 0-2 with a 4.50 ERA in five games (two starts).

Weaver will be making his third career start and first at home after combining to go 7-3 with a 1.30 ERA in 13 starts with Double-A Springfield and Triple-A Memphis. The 23-year-old Floridian suffered the loss at Philadelphia on Saturday after yielding three runs and nine hits in five innings. Weaver worked four frames against the Cubs in Chicago on Aug. 13, allowing two runs and four hits in his major-league debut.

WALK-OFFS

1. Moss is averaging a homer every 12.08 at-bats, the best mark in the majors by any player with 300 or more plate appearances.

2. Oakland traded LHP Marc Rzepczynski to Washington on Thursday for 21-year-old INF Max Schrock, who has yet to play above the Single-A level.

3. St. Louis OF Stephen Piscotty has gone deep in three of his last four games to become the third member of the team to reach the 20-homer plateau this season.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 8, Athletics 3