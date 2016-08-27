Preview: Athletics at Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals look to clinch a series victory on Saturday when they host the middle contest of their three-game interleague set against the Oakland Athletics. St. Louis lost two of three to the New York Mets at home before posting a 3-1 victory in the series opener on Friday.

Jedd Gyorko got the Cardinals off to a good start, belting a two-run homer in the first inning that gave him five blasts in his last nine games. Brandon Moss continues to swing a hot bat as he has recorded three straight two-hit performances and six in his last 10 contests for the Cardinals, who own a 1 1/2-game lead over Miami for the second wild-card spot in the National League. The Athletics limited St. Louis to six hits on Friday but managed only five of their own as they suffered their sixth loss in seven road games. Yonder Alonso notched two of Oakland's hits, including a solo homer, while Ryon Healy went 1-for-4 as he carries a 12-game hitting streak into Saturday's contest.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics RH Zach Neal (2-3, 5.49 ERA) vs. Cardinals RH Alex Reyes (1-0, 0.00)

Neal is coming off his third consecutive start and fourth overall in the majors, a road loss to the Chicago White Sox on Sunday in which he yielded four runs and eight hits over 4 2/3 innings. The 27-year-old native of South Carolina also struggled in his previous outing, taking the loss against Seattle on Aug. 14 after surrendering five runs and eight hits in 5 1/3 frames. Neal, who never has faced St. Louis, is 1-2 with an ugly 7.23 ERA in seven games (two starts) on the road.

Reyes will be making his first major-league start in place of Mike Leake, who is sidelined with shingles. The 21-year-old from New Jersey, who his considered St. Louis' top prospect, has gone 1-0 with a save while allowing five hits over 9 1/3 scoreless innings in five relief appearances since being recalled from Triple-A. Reyes made 14 starts for Memphis prior to his recall, going 2-3 with a 4.96 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. Athletics SS Marcus Semien returned from the paternity leave list and went 1-for-4 on Friday.

2. St. Louis C Yadier Molina appeared in his 1,580th career game Friday, tying him with Rogers Hornsby and Ray Lankford for 10th place in Cardinals history.

3. Oakland C Josh Phegley suffered a setback with his surgically repaired right knee, preventing him from beginning a rehab assignment with Triple-A Nashville.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 5, Athletics 3