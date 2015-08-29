Preview: Athletics at Diamondbacks

The Oakland Athletics seek a rare win on the road when they visit the Arizona Diamondbacks for the middle contest of their three-game interleague set on Saturday. Oakland fell to 1-10 away from home this month when it dropped a 6-4 decision in the series opener.

Brett Lawrie made it close with a two-run homer in the ninth inning, extending his hitting streak to eight games in the process, but the Athletics went on to lose for the 14th time in 16 road contests. Paul Goldschmidt capped a four-run seventh inning with a two-run shot as Arizona halted its four-game losing streak. The homer was the 109th career blast for Goldschmidt, who moved past Justin Upton for sole possession of fifth place on the franchise list. Friday’s victory halted a five-game skid at home for the Diamondbacks, who improved to 31-33 at Chase Field.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, CSN California (Oakland), FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics LH Felix Doubront (1-1, 3.70 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks RH Jhoulys Chacin (0-1, 2.84)

Doubront will be making his seventh start of the season and third since being acquired from Toronto after leaving two innings into his outing at Seattle on Monday with a right foot contusion. The 27-year-old Venezuelan settled for a no-decision in his first start with Oakland on Aug. 18, when he struck out eight and limited the Los Angeles Dodgers to an unearned run and one hit in six frames despite issuing six walks. Doubront won his only career outing against Arizona, scattering five hits over seven scoreless innings on Aug. 4, 2013 while with Boston.

Chacin made his season - and Diamondbacks - debut on Monday and took the loss against St. Louis after giving up three runs (two earned) and six hits in 6 1/3 innings. After spending six years with Colorado, the 27-year-old Venezuelan has split 2015 between the Triple-A affiliates of Cleveland and Arizona, going a combined 6-6 with a 3.33 ERA in 19 turns. Chacin, who will be facing Oakland for the first time in his career, was 1-7 with a 5.40 ERA in 11 starts for the Rockies last year.

WALK-OFFS

1. Lawrie is 14-for-31 (.452) with five multi-hit performances during his hitting streak.

2. Arizona LF David Peralta extended his hitting streak to six games Friday with a double - his second extra-base hit in 11 contests.

3. Oakland 1B Ike Davis underwent surgery Thursday to repair a torn labrum in his left hip and is expected to be ready for spring training.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 6, Athletics 3