Preview: Athletics at Diamondbacks

The Oakland Athletics seek their first road series victory of the second half when they visit the Arizona Diamondbacks for the finale of their three-game set Sunday. Oakland, which took two of three at Cleveland in the final series before the All-Star break, squandered an early two-run lead Saturday before posting a 3-2 win to even the set and improve to 2-10 on the road this month.

Stephen Vogt belted a two-run homer in the second inning and snapped the tie in the eighth with an RBI single, which capped his second three-hit performance in five games. The Athletics are 2-3 on their six-game road trip and have won only three of their last 17 away from home. A.J. Pollock went 2-for-4 with an RBI as the Diamondbacks fell to 1-5 on their seven-game homestand. After having his six-game hitting streak halted in the series opener, Arizona’s Ender Inciarte went 3-for-3 for his third multi-hit performance in four contests.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, CSN California (Oakland), FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics RH Jesse Chavez (7-13, 4.00 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks RH Allen Webster (1-1, 6.86)

Chavez looks to rebound from a rough outing at Seattle on Tuesday in which he surrendered six runs and eight hits over 4 2/3 innings. The 32-year-old Californian is just 2-8 on the road this season and has lost four straight decisions away from home since winning at Texas on June 23. Chavez has made four career relief appearances against Arizona, surrendering six runs over six frames without receiving a decision.

Webster was recalled from Triple-A Reno to make his fifth start of the season and first since June 29, when he escaped with a no-decision against the Los Angeles Dodgers after surrendering four runs on five hits - three homers - and four walks in 3 2/3 innings. The 25-year-old native of North Carolina has not won since his season - and Diamondbacks - debut at San Francisco on June 13. Webster, who never has faced Oakland, has yielded 10 runs over nine frames in two home starts this year.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Diamondbacks reportedly traded RHP Addison Reed to the New York Mets on Saturday night for two minor-leaguers.

2. Oakland 2B Brett Lawrie went 0-for-4 on Saturday, ending his hitting streak at eight games.

3. Arizona 1B Paul Goldschmidt is four RBIs and two walks away from joining Luis Gonzalez (142 RBIs and 100 walks in 2001) as the only players in franchise history to reach the century mark in both categories.

PREDICTION: Athletics 7, Diamondbacks 4