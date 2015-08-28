Cardinals 5, Diamondbacks 3

PHOENIX -- Left fielder Brandon Moss hit his first homer with St. Louis and Carlos Martinez weathered a rocky second inning as the Cardinals completed a four-game sweep with a 5-3 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday at Chase Field.

Moss’ two-out, two-run homer off right-hander Rubby De La Rosa (11-6) broke a tie at 3 in the fifth inning. Moss had 15 homers with Cleveland before he was acquired July 30.

Martinez (13-6) gave up three runs and four hits, all in the second inning, while striking out six in six innings.

Catcher Tony Cruz hit his first homer of the season and second baseman Kolten Wong had two hits and an RBI as the Cardinals (82-45) won their fifth straight. They won all seven games against Arizona this season.

Left fielder Ender Inciarte had two hits and two RBIs and third baseman Jake Lamb had two hits and an RBI for Arizona (62-65).

The Diamondbacks lost 3 1/2 games to the NL West-leading Dodgers in four days. Arizona was five games out of the division lead when the St. Louis series began.

Arizona loaded the bases with no outs in the eighth inning on three walks by Steve Cishek before right-hander Seth Maness entered to record two strikeouts and a groundout.

Trevor Rosenthal stranded two in the ninth inning for his 41st save, tied with Pittsburgh’s Mark Melancon for the major league lead.

De La Rosa gave up five runs, five hits and four walks in five innings. He had a five-game winning streak broken.

De La Rosa walked Cardinals first baseman Matt Carpenter and center fielder Tommy Pham on nine pitches to open the game before Wong’s two-out double drove in Carpenter for a 1-0 lead.

Cruz homered to lead off the second inning, and Carpenter doubled in third baseman Greg Garcia, who had walked, for a 3-0 lead.

Arizona tied it off Martinez in its second inning. Consecutive singles by left fielder David Peralta, catcher Welington Castillo and third baseman Jake Lamb brought in one, and Inciarte’s two-out, bases-loaded single tied it at 3.

Moss’ first Cardinals homer followed Wong’s two-out single in the fifth inning to give St. Louis a 5-3 advantage. Moss had 15 homers with Cleveland before joining the Cardinals in a July 30 trade.

NOTES: Cardinals RHP Trevor Rosenthal will miss the San Francisco series this weekend to return to St. Louis for the birth of his second child, expected Friday. Rosenthal is to rejoin the team Monday for the first game of a three-game series against Washington at Busch Stadium. Right-handed newcomers Jonathan Broxton and Steve Cishek could be used in save situations in San Francisco, manager Mike Matheny said, as could LHP Kevin Siegrist. ... St. Louis C Yadier Molina was out of the lineup Thursday after starting the previous games 15 games since Aug. 11, although the Cardinals did have one day off in stretch. ... St. Louis’ Matt Carpenter made his first start at first base there since 2013, moving across the diamond to get another left-handed bat, 3B Greg Garcia, into the lineup against Arizona RHP Rubby De La Rosa. Righties were hitting .210 against De la Rosa entering the game, and lefties .313.