Athletics 7, Diamondbacks 4 (11 innings)

PHOENIX -- Shortstop Marcus Semien hit a two-out, two-run single in the 11th inning, and switch-pitcher Pat Venditte recorded his first major league victory in the Oakland Athletics’ 7-4 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Sunday.

Third baseman Danny Valencia singled with two outs in the 11th off right-hander Brad Ziegler (0-2), and first baseman Stephen Vogt singled before catcher Josh Phegley was hit by a pitch to load the bases.

Semien grounded an opposite-field single to right field to break a tie at 4, and second baseman Eric Sogard followed with a run-scoring single off right-hander A.J. Schugel.

Rookie Venditte (1-2) pitched two scoreless innings in his 13th appearance since being promoted in June. He throws left-handed to left-handed hitters and right-handed to righties. Lefties have one hit in 20 at-bats against him this season.

Vogt had three hits including a homer as Oakland (57-74) won its first series since taking three of four from Houston from Aug. 6-9.

Left fielder David Peralta had three hits and a homer for Arizona (63-67), which has lost six of its last seven.

Sogard and right fielder Josh Reddick had two hits and an RBI for Oakland, and center fielder Billy Burns and Valencia had two hits apiece.

Center fielder Ender Inciarte and second baseman Chris Owings had two hits and an RBI for Arizona.

Venditte is the second pitcher in the modern era to throw with both hands in the same game. Greg Harris did it in one game for Montreal in 1995.

Oakland right-hander Jesse Chavez gave up eight hits and three runs (one earned) in five innings. He struck out six and walked one.

Arizona right-hander Allen Webster, who was recalled from Triple-A Reno to make the start, gave up six hits and three runs (one earned) in five innings. He struck out two and walked one.

Arizona right fielder Yasmany Tomas singled with one out in the second inning and took third when Chavez fielded Webster’s two-out grounder but threw the ball past first base for an error.

Inciarte singled in Tomas and Owings singled in Webster for a 2-0 lead.

Burns walked with two outs in the third inning and scored when third baseman Jake Lamb committed a throwing error on Mark Canha’s grounder. Reddick tripled to drive in Canha and tie the game at 2.

Peralta hit his 14th homer of the season in the fourth inning and Vogt belted his 18th homer in the fifth.

Canha gave Oakland a 4-3 lead with an RBI double in the seventh inning.

Peralta hit a sacrifice fly to tie it at 4 off left-hander Drew Pomeranz in the ninth inning.

NOTES: Arizona LHP Andrew Chafin was optioned to Triple-A Reno as a way to give him some rest after a long rookie season. Chafin, 5-1 with two saves and a 2.41 ERA, has 67 1/3 innings, the most among major league rookie relievers. He is to return when the minor league season ends, manager Chip Hale said. ... D-backs RHP Silvino Bracho was purchased from Double-A Mobile after posting 19 saves at two minor league levels this year. ... Arizona RHP A.J. Schugel was recalled from Triple-A Reno to fill the roster spot created when RHP Addison Reed was traded to the New York Mets for minor league RHP Matt Koch and RHP Miller Diaz. Koch, 24, was the Mets’ third-round draft pick out of the University of Louisville in 2012.