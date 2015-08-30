Vogt helps A’s beat Diamondbacks

PHOENIX - Oakland A’s catcher Stephen Vogt did not have to wait long for his day of redemption.

Vogt homered and drove in all three runs in Oakland’s 3-2 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Saturday, less than 24 hours after committing two passed balls that led to two unearned runs in the Diamondbacks’ 6-4 victory Friday.

“He came in here with a mission today,” Oakland manager Bob Melvin said.

Vogt hit a two-run home run in the second inning and broke a tie with a single in the eighth inning as the A’s (56-74) broke a three-game losing streak.

”For me last night was one of my worse games on both sides of the ball in a really long time,“ Vogt said. ”Yeah, you want to go out there and prove yourself, but for me I had to remember how good I was. You always have to remember how you got here.

“I was excited to see that I was back in the lineup and ready to go tonight. I had a lot of steam to get off and it felt pretty good to get off to a good start. Any time you are the guy they walk somebody in front of you, you want to come through even more so.”

First baseman Mark Canha singled with one out in the eighth inning off left-hander Andrew Chafin (5-1) and took second on a groundout before third baseman Danny Valencia, a right-handed hitter, was intentionally walked to bring up Vogt.

Vogt, a left-handed hitter, dropped a looping single over third base on a 3-2 pitch to provide the winning run.

“Every at-bat of the game was good, and certainly no more than the last one,” Melvin said. “I am sure he probably didn’t sleep real well last night. He was catching his guy in Sonny (Gray) and feels like he let him down a little bit.”

Vogt homered in the second inning, singled in the fourth and walked in the sixth. His homer after Valencia’s double was his 17th, and it was the 52nd splash-down hit into the swimming pool in right-center field, 23rd by an opponent.

A’s right-hander Fernando Rodriguez (4-1) gave up one walk in two innings of relief and left-hander Drew Pomeranz struck out the side in a 1-2-3 ninth for his third save.

Left fielder Ender Inciarte had three hits and scored a run and center fielder A.J. Pollock had two hits and an RBI for Arizona (63-66), which has lost four of its last six.

Arizona manager Chip Hale, Oakland’s bench coach last season, said he knows how dangerous Vogt can be but was playing the percentages in walking Valencia, who doubled and scored on Vogt’s homer in the second.

“I know him very well, and I know he is going to give a great at-bat,” Hale said of Vogt. “That’s the down side of walking the hitter to face him. But I also have to go with what my gut feels, and the matchup.”

Both starters pitched well but neither got a decision. A’s right-hander Aaron Brooks, recalled from Triple-A Nashville to make the start, gave up two runs and eight hits in an economical six innings.

Brooks struck out four and walked one while using 75 pitches. He was acquired from Kansas City in the trading deadline deal involving versatile Ben Zobrist.

“I could have finished off a couple of hitters better than I did, but stuff was good and trying to keep it competitive and get them to swing the bat,” Brooks said.

Arizona right-hander Jhoulys Chacin gave up two runs and five hits in seven innings in his second start of the season. Chacin, released by Colorado this spring before signing a minor-league deal with Arizona, struck out five and walked one.

Chacin was optioned to Triple-A Reno after the game, and the Diamondbacks will recall right-hander Allen Webster to start Sunday.

NOTES: Several news outlets reported Arizona RHP Addison Reed was traded to Mets pending the passing of a physical exam, but manager Chip Hale said no deal was done. ... Arizona INF Phil Gosselin will be activated from the disabled list Monday, Hale said. Gosselin, acquired from Atlanta in a trade for RHPs Touki Toussaint and Bronson Arroyo, has missed most of the season with a fractured thumb. ... Oakland optioned 1B Max Muncy to Triple-A Nashville when RHP Aaron Brooks was promoted to start Saturday. Muncy was recalled for his third stint with the Athletics on Monday and had a pinch-hit single Friday. ... Arizona LHP Robbie Ray will get an extra day between starts and will pitch the first game of a four-game series in Colorado on Monday, Hale said. ... Arizona 2B Aaron Hill was removed in the ninth inning after suffering a thumb injury while fielding RF Josh Reddick’s grounder in the eighth.