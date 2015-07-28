Preview: Athletics at Dodgers

As they approach what figures to be an active trade deadline, the Los Angeles Dodgers look to avoid their first three-game winning streak in more than a month when they begin a two-game series with Oakland on Tuesday. The first-place Dodgers, who dropped the last two games at the New York Mets over the weekend, are expected to be key players approaching the deadline, especially when it comes to big-name starting pitchers.

Left-handers Cole Hamels of Philadelphia and David Price of Detroit have been linked to Los Angeles, which seeks rotation support behind studs Clayton Kershaw and Zack Greinke. Another left-hander gets the nod for the Dodgers in the series opener as Brett Anderson faces his former team for the first time in his career despite leaving his previous start with an Achilles issue. He went 26-29 in five seasons with the Athletics before injuries and ineffectiveness prompted a trade to Colorado before the 2014 season. Oakland, which has lost four in a row since trading away lefty Scott Kazmir to sink back into the American League West basement, counters with ace Sonny Gray.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, CSN California (Oakland), SportsNet LA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics RH Sonny Gray (10-4, 2.30 ERA) vs. Dodgers LH Brett Anderson (5-5, 3.33)

Gray had a no-decision after giving up two runs and nine hits in seven innings of a 4-3 win over Toronto on Wednesday. He has surrendered three home runs in his last two outings after serving up a total of five in his previous 18 appearances. The former first-round selection has never faced the Dodgers but is 1-1 with a 4.44 ERA in five interleague games (four starts).

Anderson lasted 2 2/3 rocky innings at Atlanta last Tuesday before he was yanked with an irritation to his left Achilles tendon. He is winless over his last three outings with a 5.52 ERA after winning each of his previous three outings. The 27-year-old has surrendered three earned runs or fewer in nine of his 10 home starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. The A’s traded RHP Tyler Clippard on Monday to the New York Mets in exchange for minor league RHP Casey Meisner.

2. Dodgers 3B Justin Turner is batting .343 in July after posting a .330 average in June.

3. Oakland is 7-19 against left-handed starters.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 4, Athletics 3