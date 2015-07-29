Preview: Athletics at Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers have the majors’ highest team payroll, but have been overshadowed this week by the frugal Oakland Athletics. The Athletics, who have traded Tyler Clippard, Scott Kazmir and Ben Zobrist in the past six days, snapped a four-game losing streak with Tuesday’s 2-0 victory at Dodger Stadium and head into Wednesday’s series finale looking to hand the hosts their fourth straight loss.

The Dodgers hold a half-game lead over San Francisco in the NL West and are reportedly in the market for starting pitching, but could also use more consistency from their highly touted outfield. Rookie Joc Pederson is batting .176 this month while struggling from the leadoff spot, and Yasiel Puig is mired in a 2-for-24 slump. The Athletics needed a closer with Clippard dealt to the Mets, so manager Bob Melvin chose veteran Edward Mujica over several other in-house candidates. Drew Pomeranz, Eric O’Flaherty and Fernando Rodriguez will serve as the primary relievers in front of Mujica, who has 49 career saves.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, CSN California (Oakland), SportsNet LA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics RH Jesse Chavez (5-10, 3.45 ERA) vs. Dodgers LH Clayton Kershaw (8-6, 2.51)

Chavez lost for the fourth time in his last five starts Friday, when he allowed four runs over a season-low three innings against San Francisco. The California native is 0-1 against the Dodgers with a 2.16 ERA in eight career appearances, all in relief. Howie Kendrick has one hit in 14 at-bats against Chavez, who allowed four runs in three of his last four starts.

Kershaw posted his third straight victory Thursday with a dominant effort against the Mets, who were held to three hits in nine scoreless innings. The three-time Cy Young award winner has gone 3-0 with a 0.27 ERA and 45 strikeouts against two walks in four starts this month. Kershaw has a 0.66 ERA in two career starts against Oakland covering 13 2/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Oakland acquired LHP Sean Manaea and RHP Aaron Brooks from Kansas City for Zobrist. Brooks will start Saturday against Cleveland.

2. Dodgers INF Justin Turner is listed as day-to-day with a right leg infection that forced him to miss Tuesday’s game.

3. The Athletics recalled INF Max Muncy from Triple-A Nashville to fill Zobrist’s spot on the roster.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 6, Athletics 0