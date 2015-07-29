Athletics’ Gray fires 3-hitter, blanks Dodgers

LOS ANGELES -- Oakland Athletics right-hander Sonny Gray overwhelmed the Los Angeles Dodgers and captured his sixth consecutive road win.

Gray tossed a three-hit shutout Tuesday night, leading the A’s to a 2-0 victory over the Dodgers at Dodger Stadium.

Right fielder Josh Reddick homered as the A’s (45-56) snapped a four-game losing streak.

“It’s huge,” Reddick, who also doubled and went 3-for-4, said of the team ending its skid. “It’s something to build off of. It gives everybody a little bit of a boost of confidence. We can steal a lot of ballgames. We just got to keep that confidence in ourselves and believe in ourselves.”

The Dodgers (56-45) lost their third in a row. However, they remain on top of the National League West by a half-game over the San Francisco Giants, who fell 5-2 to the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night.

Gray (11-4) struck out nine, walking one and allowing just one runner to reach second base. He retired the first 11 batters before giving up a two-out double to Los Angeles first baseman Adrian Gonzalez in the fourth inning. After second baseman Howie Kendrick singled to open the seventh, Gray, who threw 110 pitches (81 strikes) retired nine of the final 10 hitters. Kendrick’s two-out base hit in the ninth was the only hit in that span.

“I felt like throwing strikes was the key tonight,” said Gray, who lowered his American League-leading ERA to 2.16 with his second shutout of the season. “That was the game plan going in, and just being able to execute the fastball to both sides. My slider was better than it had been. ... I think just getting ahead (in the count) was huge.”

A’s manager Bob Melvin said Gray was in command as he was July 12, when he blanked the Cleveland Indians 2-0 on a two-hitter.

“It was more like the Cleveland game for me. Maybe had a better fastball at times (tonight),” Melvin said. “The ability to pitch to lefties, which he has gotten pretty good at, is great for him.”

Gray, who pitched against the Dodgers for the first time in his career, also recorded his first major league hit with a single to right off reliever Pedro Baez to lead off the eighth.

“I‘m glad I hit it on the barrel because my hands would have been ringing,” Gray said. “I didn’t have too much of a shot. Just kind of lucked into that one.”

Oakland grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first inning. With one out in the seventh, Reddick drilled a 1-0 Brett Anderson fastball well up the pavilion in right for the game’s final run. It was Reddick’s 13th home run this year.

“I just sawed Brett up,” said Reddick, who has six games with at least three hits this year. “To hit the home run, I was actually sitting two-seamer in the second at-bat. He tried to go in there, just left it up the middle.”

Anderson, a former A’s hurler who was facing his old club for the first time, allowed two runs on five hits in seven innings. Anderson (5-6) struck out two and walked one on 94 pitches (64 strikes).

“My stuff wasn’t great,” said Anderson, who left his previous start against the Atlanta Braves after 2 2/3 innings with an aggravated left Achilles. “Like I said, I left up some pitches. It just wasn’t enough against a good pitcher.”

Center fielder Billy Burns rifled Anderson’s first pitch over the lefty’s shoulder and up the middle for a game-opening single. Burns advanced to second on a walk by shortstop Mark Semien and to third on a fielder’s choice. Burns scored on a groundout by first baseman Billy Butler for a 1-0 lead.

NOTES: Newly acquired RHP Aaron Brooks will make his A’s debut when he starts Saturday against the Cleveland Indians in Oakland. Brooks and LHP Sean Manaea were acquired Tuesday by the A’s from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for INF Ben Zobrist and cash. ... Oakland recalled RHP R.J. Alvarez from Triple-A Nashville. ... Dodgers INF Justin Turner was sent to an area hospital emergency room hours before the game with an infection near one of his thighs. Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said a growth developed over the weekend. ... Los Angeles Clippers F Paul Pierce threw out the ceremonial first pitch to a mix of boos and cheers. ... A’s RHP Jesse Chavez (5-10, 3.45 ERA) will face Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw (8-6, 2.51 ERA) in the series finale Wednesday. The clubs will meet again Aug. 18-19 in Oakland. ... The game drew a crowd of 50,182.