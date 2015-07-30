Puig, Dodgers outslug Athletics

LOS ANGELES -- Yasiel Puig broke out of an extended slump, and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied from a three-run deficit to defeat the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday night.

Pinch hitter Enrique Hernandez hit a go-ahead two-run double to spark a five-run rally in the seventh as the Dodgers prevailed 10-7 at Dodger Stadium.

Puig was one of the lightning rods, hitting a two-run homer and driving in three runs as the first-place Dodgers (57-45) snapped a three-game skid and remained a half-game ahead of the San Francisco Giants in the National League West.

“I feel great. It’s been like two months since I’ve got a hit,” said Puig, who went 2-for-4 on a night when the Dodgers handed out bobbleheads in his likeness.

Puig, who batted .143 in his previous 15 games and .178 in the previous 30, has been the subject of trade talk. However, he dismissed the speculation as a reason he hit so poorly in the past month.

“It has nothing to do with any of the trade rumors, nothing like that,” Puig said. “In baseball, people go through slumps. That’s what’s been happening to me. I came to the U.S. to play ball, and that’s what I‘m doing and doing the best I can. If it comes to the point where the Dodgers decide to trade me, I’ll go to that respective team and do my best as well. It’s up to them.”

First baseman Adrian Gonzalez initiated the seventh-inning rally by lining a run-scoring double off the center field wall. Catcher Yasmani Grandal hit an RBI infield single to pull Los Angeles within 6-5 before Hernandez ripped a two-bagger into the gap in left-center with two outs.

“It was a big inning,” said Gonzalez, who went 1-for-3 with two walks. He has hit safely in 10 of 11 games since the All-Star break. “We had a lot of quality at-bats we put together. It was a big win for us.”

Puig added an RBI single in the seventh. Second baseman Howie Kendrick drove in two more runs in the eighth for the Dodgers, who ended a four-game skid against the A’s that dated back to the 2012 season.

Dodgers reliever Pedro Baez (3-2) allowed a hit in two-thirds of an inning.

Oakland’s Drew Pomeranz (4-4) served up three runs on three hits and failed to retire a batter.

“They had good at-bats, good at-bats to come back and take a lead,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “We got two outs and a 1-2 count in the seventh and no runs in. The next thing you know, we didn’t have a lead anymore.”

Consecutive two-run singles by third baseman Brett Lawrie, who homered in the ninth off closer Kenley Jansen and had a career-best four hits, and second baseman Eric Sogard boosted Oakland to a 6-3 advantage in the seventh, but the A’s gave the lead away.

Mike Bolsinger, starting in place of Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw, who was scratched with a sore hip, gave up two runs on eight hits with three walks and three strikeouts in five innings.

Oakland starter Jesse Chavez allowed three runs on five hits with five strikeouts and two walks in five innings.

Kendrick reached on a one-out single in the first inning and advanced to second on a walk to Gonzalez. After stealing third, Kendrick scored on a hit to right by left fielder Andre Ethier for a 1-0 lead.

Oakland (45-57) tied the score in the fourth when left fielder Sam Fuld dropped a bunt single down the first base line to score Lawrie, who led off the inning with a double and went to third on a single by shortstop Marcus Semien.

Puig’s two-run shot to left in the bottom of the inning put the Dodgers back on top 3-1. It was his seventh home run this season.

Lawrie’s RBI double in the fifth cut the margin to 3-2.

NOTES: Dodgers 3B Justin Turner is expected to miss a few more days with a leg infection. INF Alex Guerrero started in his place and went 0-for-3. ... Dodgers RHP Zack Greinke (9-2, 1.37 ERA) will start Saturday against Los Angeles Angels LHP Andrew Heaney (5-0, 1.79 ERA), whom the Dodgers traded for 2B Howie Kendrick in December. The change is the result of LHP Clayton Kershaw (8-6, 2.51 ERA) having his start pushed back to Friday. LHP Hector Santiago (7-4, 2.43 ERA) will get the nod Friday for the Angels. ... Indians RHP Carlos Carrasco (10-8, 4.26 ERA) will face Athletics RHP Chris Bassitt (0-3, 2.94 ERA) in the start of a four-game set Thursday in Oakland. ... The game drew a crowd of 51,788.