Lowly A’s hand Dodgers another loss

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Dodgers had a three-game lead in the National League West and owned a three-game winning streak when they arrived in Oakland to play the reeling Athletics, the American League’s worst team, record-wise.

Two games and two losses later, the Dodgers left the O.co Coliseum reeling Wednesday afternoon, even as reports swirled that they were closing in on a trade for Philadelphia veteran second baseman Chase Utley.

Right-hander Jesse Chavez allowed two runs and two hits over eight innings, leading the A’s to a 5-2 victory Wednesday. That win came less than 24 hours after Oakland beat the Dodgers 5-4 in 10 innings.

“It doesn’t matter what they’re doing,” Dodgers shortstop Jimmy Rollins said of the A‘s, who had lost a season-high seven straight games, all on the road, entering the series. “They beat us. They found ways to beat us and we didn’t find ways to beat them. That’s baseball.”

Chavez (7-12) struck out six, walked two and threw a career-high 116 pitches. He gave up a two-run homer to Rollins in the third inning and didn’t allow another hit until second baseman Enrique Hernandez doubled with two outs in the eighth.

Chavez, who matched his career high for innings pitched, then struck out Rollins to end the threat.

Chavez made his career-high 22nd start, one year after he started 21 games but was pulled from the rotation down the stretch after he became worn down physically.

A’s manager Bob Melvin said Chavez has “been on a mission” to prove he can stay strong for an entire season.

“I have a lot to prove,” Chavez said. “Basically because I felt I lost my job last year because I got tired, so to speak.”

The A’s (53-69) beat the Dodgers (67-53) for the eighth straight time in Oakland and lead the all-time series 19-10. They won the season series 3-1.

Center fielder Billy Burns went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI and scored three times for the A‘s. First baseman Mark Canha had two hits in three at-bats, with a walk. Second baseman Eric Sogard went 2-for-3 and scored two runs.

Left-hander Drew Pomeranz pitched a scoreless ninth for his second save.

Rollins, who teamed with Utley in Philadelphia, said he heard the Utley reports “real early” Wednesday.

”He can add a lot,“ Rollins said of Utley. ”Hopefully, No. 1 first and foremost, that he’s healthy and in a good place. But that being the case, the way he’s swung the bat since he’s been playing. Anyone can use that and we can definitely use it.

“He has that experience. He’s a tough guy. He brings that with him. There will be some new excitement in the clubhouse. He has a chance to play some meaningful baseball late in the year again. That’s what we all want.”

Left-hander Alex Wood (8-8) gave up three runs on five hits over 5 2/3 innings in his fourth start since coming to the Dodgers from Atlanta on July 30 in an eight-player trade. He walked three, struck out one and threw 82 pitches. Wood was coming off his first win as a Dodger, a 5-3 victory against Cincinnati on Friday.

The A‘s’ grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first inning. Burns led off with an infield single and moved to third on Canha’s soft single to right. Third baseman Danny Valencia brought Burns home with a fielder’s choice ground ball.

The Dodgers moved ahead with two runs in the third. Center fielder Joc Pederson worked a one-out walk, and Rollins sent Chavez’ 89 mph cutter into the right-field seats for his 12th home run of the season.

Oakland answered with two runs in the sixth to take a 3-2 lead. Sogard lined a leadoff single to right and scored on Burns’ double to left-center. Burns moved to third on Canha’s infield single and scored when Valencia grounded into a double play.

“I think we needed a couple of wins to forget about that road trip,” A’s catcher Josh Phegley said. “I think just the change of scenery coming home helped us kind of put that behind us and come out and play like it’s a new day.”

The A’s padded their lead to 5-2 with two runs in the eighth.

Oakland loaded the bases with no outs off Jim Johnson, who gave up a single to Sogard and a bunt single to Burns before walking Canha. After Johnson struck out Valencia, left-hander Luis Avilan came on to face pinch hitter Stephen Vogt, a left-handed batter. Vogt lined a sacrifice fly to right field, driving in Sogard and moving Burns to third.

Left fielder Jake Smolinski followed with an RBI double to left off right-hander Pedro Baez, bringing Burns home.

“A long way to go, a lot of baseball,” Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said. “A lot of big games.”

NOTES: Dodgers RF Yasiel Puig had an MRI on his injured right hamstring Wednesday that showed a “very mild” strain, manager Don Mattingly said. Puig was injured in the eighth inning Tuesday night against Oakland while beating out an infield hit. Puig was out of the lineup Wednesday, but Mattingly said he expects him to play during the Dodgers’ next series at Houston, which begins Friday after an off day. ... Dodgers RHP Juan Nicasio (strained abdominal muscle) threw a bullpen session for the first time since going on the disabled list Friday. “He’s feeling pretty good,” Mattingly said. “What he was feeling before is gone.” ... A’s 1B Ike Davis (strained left hip) was placed on the 15-day disabled list, and OF Jake Smolinski was recalled from Triple-A Nashville. Smolinski hit .320 with two home runs and seven RBIs in 11 games during his first stint with Oakland, from July 7 to Aug. 2. He started in left field Wednesday. ... A’s LF Coco Crisp (sore right hip/left ankle) and 3B/2B Brett Lawrie (sore back) were out of the lineup for the third straight game.